Friday March 5, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 4pm

KCCA recent surge in form will be under scrutiny on Friday at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo when they host UPDF.

Mike Mutebi’s men have gone five games minus tasting defeat since three losses on the bounce winning three and drawing two games.

However, all their three victories have come against sides in the relegation zone including walloping Busoga United 4-0 in their last outing.

In UPDF, they face a hungry side coached by their former player Kefa Kisala who also has former KCCA skipper Sakka Mpiima in their technical department.

Kefa Kisala

The army side fell 1-0 to URA in their last game and will be desperate to make amends against a KCCA side that are just two points above them with 20 points in 11 games.

Sadat Anaku, Charles Lwanga and Bright Anukani remain the hosts’ key threats going forward while the visitors will hope their forwards Brian Kalumba and Brian Kayanja are in fine form on the day.

They also welcome Dickens Okwir from suspension and are aware that three points will lift them above KCCA in 5th position.