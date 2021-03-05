2021 Entebbe Ladies Open: Friday, 05 March & Saturday, 06, March

*At Entebbe Golf Club

Entebbe Golf Club will this year commemorate 120 years of existence.

The opening tournament at this lake side golfing facility is the 2021 Entebbe Ladies Open that swings off on Friday, 5th March.

Ritah Akot Apell, the ladies captain is excited that the 2021 Entebbe Ladies Open is being held as part of the events to highlight the 120 years existence of the club.

Michelle Baine, the Brand Manager at Roke Telkom (C), Rital Apel, the Entebbe Ladies Golf Captain and partners pose for a photo during the launch of the Ladies Golf Open Tournament in Entebbe

We are delighted that the Entebbe Ladies Open 2021 is here. A number of female golfers from Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania have registered and we look forward hosting them here. As has been the tradition, we hold the Ladies Golf Open event the weekend before women’s day each year. Due to the global pandemic, this year’s event will have strict COVID-19 regulations and SOP’s observance that we as a club must. The pandemic has also affected the number of golfers we shall have, especially those from the neighboring countries. The COVID-19 SOPs will not only be applied on the 19th hole, but also right from the entrance where the golfers and fans will be expected. Participants in the competition are required to be present five minutes before their tee-off time to avoid overcrowding and ensure their safety.

Rita Akot Apel, Lady Captain of Entebbe Golf Club

This two day’s event tees off with 46 gross female golfers who will compete for 18 years during the opening round before the second day’s action with the final 18 years.

Day two action will also involve the rest of the crop (subsidiary) consisting of either gender.

Irene Nakalembe prepares to swing off Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

All the focus and attention will be dwelled upon record winner Irene Nakalembe who has won the event for 6 consecutive times.

Nakalembe tees off at 11:15 AM alongside Mercy Nyachama, Mackline Nsenga and Godlive Nayabare.

She will be up in competition against the two time Uganda Ladies Open champion Martha Babirye, Peace Kabasweka, Tanzania’s Iddy Madina and Evah Magala, among others.

We are glad to be a part of this year’s tournament as brand sponsors for the Entebbe Ladies Golf Open. This is our second year partnering with the club to bring this event to life while celebrating the women in our communities. We continue to pledge our unwavering support to the planning and organizing of this event as a way to continually encourage the involvement of women in sports. The game of golf has seen growth on the women’s front over the last decade despite the challenges the developing sport continues to face. Michelle Baine, the Brand Manager at Roke Telkom

Martha Babirye

Peace Kabasweka

Uganda Breweries Limited under the brand Castle lite, Roke Telecom and Britam Insurance are some of the sponsors for this two day’s event.

COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) will be observed throughout the tournament, right from the entrance at the club, playing process and at the famous 19th hole experience during prize giving on Saturday, 6th March 2021.

Other signature events that will be held at Entebbe this year include the 2021 Uganda Golf Open series, the signature competitions as the JBG Open and Entebbe Open.

The Entebbe Golf Course fair ways and greens are in the best shape ever Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Day 1 Draw:

9:15 AM: Susane Tschan, Racheal Tuhaise, Jackie Kwesiga

9:30 AM: Dianah Nambalirwa, Moureen Nasimolo, Lukia Tiko

9: 45 AM: Maxi Byenkya, Edrea Kagombe, Cathy Kwagala, Rita Apell

10:00 AM: Janet Kabayonga, Catherine Pavie, Jenina Nasimolo, Melon Kyomugisha

10:15 AM: Martha Babirye, Joan Nampewo, Josephine Babirye, Hariet Kitaka

10:30 AM : Reginah Namata, Lillian Koowe, Judith Komugisha, Nancy Warimu

10:45 AM: Peace Kabasweka, Resty Nalutaaya, Shiela Kesiime, Frista Birabwa

11:00 AM: Grace Kabonero, Grace Njeri, Faith Namara, Vicky Bagaya

11:15 AM : Irene Nakalembe, Mercy Nyachama, Mackline Nsenga, Godlive Nayabare

11:30 AM : Evah Magala, Ritah Mukasine, Iddy Madina, Robinah Angom

11:45 AM: Gloria Mbaguta, Ruth Mugisha, Rhoda Kimera, Anne Abeja

Gloria Mbaguta, Ruth Mugisha, Rhoda Kimera, Anne Abeja 12:00 PM: Ruth Ssali, Khamis Aidah, Bridget Nakamoga, Gatrude Kityo

Entebbe Ladies Winners since 2011:

2011: Jasper Kamukama (Uganda)

2012: Flavia Namukula (Uganda)

2013: IddiMadiana (Tanzania)

2014: Monica Ntege (Uganda)

2015: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2016: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2017: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2018: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

2019: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) 2010: Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)