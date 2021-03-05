Masaza Cup 2020 Climax (Saturday, 6th March 2021):

Final: Gomba Vs Buddu (3 PM)

Third place play-off: Busiro Vs Bulemeezi (12 PM)

*At St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende – Wakiso District (Busiro County)

The COVID-19 pandemic threat continues to itch sport in Uganda and everywhere in the world.

The long awaited climax of the 2020 Masaza Cup at the picturesque St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende will be played behind closed doors.

Just like the rest of the other matches which were held at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru, the third place and final matches will not be any exception.

The development was confirmed by the Buganda Kingdom Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation Owek. Henry Ssekabembe Kiberu.

“The preparations for the climax of the 2020 Masaza Cup tournament is progressing well. Until this time, we confirm there will be no fans in the stadium because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We urge the subjects of the Kabaka to follow the final on BBS Telefaina, just like the case was during the other matches played at Njeru” Owek. Ssekabembe disclosed.

Gomba and Buddu face off in the final, a repeat of the group stage contest that ended 1 goal apiece.

The third place play off match will be played at noon between Busiro and the 2019 champions Bulemeezi.

A minimum of 200 people will be allowed at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende to include match officials and special guests for the Kabaka, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Previous Masaza Cup winners: