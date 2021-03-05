Striker Yunus Ssentamu and goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya have returned to the Uganda Cranes fold after some time.

The two are part of the 31-man squad named by acting head coach Abdallah Mubiru on Friday morning at FUFA House, Mengo.

Kigonya despite having good spells in Kenya, Zambia and currently Tanzania where he plies his trade has always been snubbed.

Mathias Kigonya on duty at Forest Rangers Football Club in Zambia.

However, this time, the shot stopper has earned a call given his impressive performance for Azam FC since joining them in January this year.

He last featured for Uganda at the 2016 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Rwanda and has only seven caps with the National Team.

Kigonya joins Denis Onyango, Salim Jamal Magoola and Charles Lukwago as the four goalkeepers summoned.

Ssentamu on the other hand last earned a call to the Cranes in 2018 when Uganda drew goalless with Tanzania at Mandela National Stadium.

His scoring run at Vipers SC since joining them last month has been remarkable scoring six goals in as many games.

The other players who return to the team after some time in include defender Murushid Juuko, Patrick Kaddu, Abdu Lumala and Moses Waiswa.

Abdu Lumala dribbles the ball in the game against Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

The team surprisingly also has two players that are currently featuring for the Uganda U20 (The Hippos) at Africa U20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

These are defender and captain Garvin Kizito Mugweri and midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Striker Daniel Isiagi who plies his trade is another surprise call for many.

Uganda is second in group B on seven points, one behind leaders Burkina Faso who they face on 24th March. Malawi and South Sudan come third and fourth respectively.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Salim Jamal Magoola (Al Hilal Omdurman, Sudan), Mathias Kigonya (Azam FC, Tanzania), Charles Lukwago (KCCA FC, Uganda)

Defenders: Nico Wakiro Wadada(Azam FC, Tanzania), Elvis Bwomono (South End, England), Brevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Murushid Juuko (Express FC, Uganda), Musitafa Kiiza(DC Montreal, USA), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Timothy Dennis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi(Ostersunds, Sweden), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makkasa, Egypt), Mike Azira (New Mexixo United-, USA), William Kizito Luwagga (Hapoel Kfar Saba- Israel), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), Taddeo Lwanga (Simba SC, Tanzania), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids FC, Egypt), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers SC, Uganda)

Forwards: Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru (Wycombe Wanders, England), Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Daniel Isiagi(Jomo Cosmos, South Africa), Faruku Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey) Yunus Ssentamu (Vipers SC), Emmanuel Okwi (Al Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Kaddu (Youssoufia Berrechid-Tunisia)