2021 Tanzania Football summit: 18th – 19th March (Dar es salaam)

Theme: “Football Excellence for Economic Empowerment”

Many a time behind the scenes planning and all strategies meant to organize the respective houses in order are envisaged as pipeline measures to have a better end-product.

The 2020 Tanzania Football Summit, organized by Afrisoccer company is one of the strategies meant to bring the different stakeholders of the beautiful game together and forge a way forward the development of the sport in this country.

For starters, this summit will be held over two days on 18th March 2021 and the subsequent day in the football mad Dar es salaam city.

High profile football personalities including prominent legends of the game from the different corners of the African continent, sponsors, administrators will be part of this historic summit.

Tanzania Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Innocent Bashungwa is the confirmed chief guest.

Other on the rich guest list include former Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck, Young Africans advisor on Transformation Senzo Mazingiza, TFF Technical Director Oscar Milambo, England football agents, former and active footballers, coaches, football managers from Kaizer Chiefs as well as facilitators from Uganda and Germany.

Simon Peter, a representative from Afrisoccer hinted on the purpose of the summit being able to compliment on the efforts done by the Government of Tanzania and the football governing body in the country, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The Tanzania Football Summit will help stakeholders to come under one roof to share various ideas concerning football and how best the continent can excel in the sector of sports. Simon Peter, Afrisoccer Representative

Topics:

There are several topics that will be addressed at the Tanzania Football Summit.

These include among others; Football marketing and sponsorship, E-sports and digital platform in football, Stadium management, Revenue Generation sources and financial issues associated with the game, Development of youth and women football and Intermediary services in football.

Targeted groups:

Football is a team work sport that entails a number of stakeholders for prosperity.

These are officials from the central Government, Corporates, football clubs, entrepreneurs, media, Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB), Football Associations, Education Institutions, Scouts, Coaches, Stadium managers & owners, intermediary (agents) and other football stakeholders.

Objectives:

This summit is intended to generate business opportunities and discussing the key issues of the sector, build networks and partnerships among stakeholders and to discuss, share knowledge as well as experience and learn new innovations in the beautiful game.

Besides Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), Azam Television is the other key partner.