Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has announced Morley Byekwaso as the head coach of the Uganda U-23 national team, The Kobs.

This was confirmed by the Federation’s 24th FUFA Executive Assembly held at Executive House, FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala on 30th April 2021.

Byekwaso, who is also the interim head coach at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) was head coach of the Uganda U-20 (Hippos) as Uganda scooped silver at the AFCON U-20 championship held in Mauritania.

Simeon Masaba (left) talks to Morley Byekwaso during their work at with the Uganda U-20 team Credit: FUFA

He will work with Simon Masaba as assistant coach, Stephen Kiggundu (goalkeepers’ coach) and Ivan Ssewanyana (physiotherapist).

Ssewanyana was part of the national team (Uganda Cranes) backroom staff at the AFCON 2019 tournament in Egypt and has been aside since July 2019.

Steven Billy Kiggundu Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Doctor Ivan Ssewanyana Credit: FUFA Media

The immediate task at hand for the technical team of Uganda U-23 will be at the 2021 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Ethiopia.

Meanwhile, the details for the senior team (Uganda Cranes) technical team remain scanty.

“The FUFA Executive will continue to review the process and criteria for selecting the technical set up of the National Senior team -Uganda Cranes before any decision is made.” FUFA hinted about the Uganda Cranes technical team where Abdallah Mubiru, Fred Kajoba Kisitu and Charles Livingstone Mbabazi remain in charge thus far.

Recently, FUFA confirmed the parting ways with former head coach Johnathan McKinstry.

Uganda U-23 (Kobs) Technical Team: