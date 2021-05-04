Tuesday May 4 Fixtures

URA vs Express – Arena of Vision, Ndejje [Agg: 1-2]

SC Villa vs Onduparaka – Bombo Barracks stadium, 3.30pm [Agg: 1-0]

Tooro United vs Wakiso Giants – Buhinga stadium, FortPortal [Agg: 1-5]

Three more sides will confirm slots in the quarter finals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup by end of Tuesday to join Vipers who eliminated UPDF on Monday.

Record holders Express make a trip to Ndejje to face URA in arguably the biggest game of the round holding a 2-1 advantage from the first leg.

Express Football Club head coach Wasswa Bbosa Credit: Express FC Media

Wasswa Bbosa’s men need to avoid defeat to reach the last time while URA need to win by at least 1-0 to go through.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides this season with the Red Eagles bossing all the previous three including their last visit at Ndejje when they won 1-0 in the league.

Still in a similar location, SC Villa host Onduparaka at Bombo aiming to see off the Caterpillars after edging them 1-0 in the reverse fixture on Saturday.

SC Villa captain Asuman Alishe in action

The Jogoos will be favourites to avenge defeat in 2016 when Ondu edged them at Nakivubo enroute to reaching the finals where they lost to Vipers 3-1.

In FortPortal, Wakiso Giants need to avoid losing 4-0 to repeat the feat last achieved in 2018 when they visit Tooro United at Buhinga.

The Purple Sharks won the first leg 5-1 at Wakissha on Sunday.