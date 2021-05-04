St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende has been approved by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to host Uganda’s Fifa 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

There was fear that the stadium that hosted the last two home games of the failed Afcon 2021 qualifiers couldn’t pass the standards set for World Cup games.

Sports Minister Hamson Obua had also hinted at Uganda seeking to host games either in Tanzania or Kenya.

Uganda is in Group E with neighbours Rwanda and Kenya as well as West Africans Mali.

Meanwhile, Mali will host their games away from home after failing to present any qualified stadiums to host games of World Cup qualifiers calibre.

Uganda will host their first game (Mali) between 11th and 14th, June after opening their campaign away to Kenya on 5th -8th June, 2021.

The Cranes will then have back to back games against The Amavubi of Rwanda with the first leg in Kigali (1st -4th September) and the return match in three days at Kitende.

The final two games will be Kenya (home) and Mali (away) in October.