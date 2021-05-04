The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed that Kitara Region Football Association (KRFA) will host the final of the 2021 Uganda Cup.

This development was confirmed after the 24th Executive Committee meeting held on 3rd May 2021 at FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala.

The meeting was chaired by the FUFA president Moses Magogo and several key pertinent issues were deliberated upon.

The Executive concurred that the final of the 2021 Uganda Cup will be hosted by Kitara Region Football Association in Masindi district.

The exact venue shall be the Masindi Municipal Stadium, home of Kitara Football Club and Lady Doves Women Football Club that feature in the Uganda Premier League and FUFA Women Super League respectively.

This year’s Uganda Cup was only graced by the top tier sides and FUFA Big League clubs only since they were the only sides that had their players tested for COVID19.

Thus far, Vipers, Sports Club Villa, Express, and Wakiso Giants are the clubs that have qualified for the quarterfinals.

Vipers ejected UPDF 4-2 on aggregate, SC Villa overcame Onduparaka 1-0, Express eliminated URA 2-1 and Wakiso Giants were 7-3 winners over Tooro United.

KCCA takes on Maroons on Wednesday, 5th May 2021 in the second leg of the round of 16. KCCA won the first leg 2-0 at the Prisons stadium in Luzira, thanks to Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua’s goals.

Proline travels to the far East to face Mbale Heroes at the Mbale Municipal Stadium, still on Wednesday. Noordin Bunjo (penalty) and Savio Kabugo scored for Proline during the first leg at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo with Mbale Heroes’ consolation coming from the dreadlocked Jamaldin Buchochera.

BUL will host Kigezi Home Boyz in the first leg of the round of 32 at the Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in Jinja City on the same day.

The quarterfinals and semifinals will also be played on a home and away basis like it was for the round of 32 and 16 stages.

FUFA increased the prize money from Shs. 40,000,000 to Shs. 50,000,000 for the winners.

Proline won the 2019 edition whose final was hosted by Buganda Region Football Association at the Masaka Recreation Stadium.

The 2020 Championship was cancelled at the quarterfinal stage because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns the ticket to represent the country at the CAF Confederation cup.