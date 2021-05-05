Uganda Cup (Round of 16) – Return Legs

URA 0-0 Express (Agg: 1-2)

Tooro United 2-2 Wakiso Giants (Agg: 3-7)

SC Villa 0-0 Onduparaka (Agg: 1-0)

Express Football Club progressed to the quarterfinals of the 2021 Uganda Cup on Tuesday, 4th May 2021.

The Red Eagles advanced following a goalless draw in the return leg with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University.

The result on the day meant that Express progressed with a 2-1 aggregate score, building from the first-leg victory at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

The return leg at the Arena of Visions was delayed by some minutes as the ground was being manually drained using mattresses and other objects moments before kick-off.

This was brought about by the heavy rainstorm a couple of hours to kick in Bombo and the surrounding areas.

In the game proper played on a moist and slippery surface, URA was the better side although goalscoring remained their major undergoing.

Marksman Steven Mukwala, returning after an injury spell was introduced towards the end of the opening stanza for Ibrahim Juma Dada and made an impact.

Mukwala, second-half substitute Brian Nkuubi, and captain Shafik Kagimu all got close for URA.

However, the Express backline marshalled by Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko, captain Enock Walusimbi and goalkeeper Denis Otim all remained solid throughout the game.

Express remained disciplined at the back and advanced 2-1 on aggregate.

Wasswa Bbosa’s charges join the likes of Vipers, Wakiso Giants, and Sports Club Villa at the quarterfinal stage.

Meanwhile, KCCA plays Maroons at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the return leg of the round of 16.

KCCA won the first leg 2-0 away at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira with the goals coming from Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua (penalty).

At the Mbale Municipal Stadium, Proline visits Mbale Heroes with a 2-1 lead from the first leg.

Kigezi Home Boyz visit BUL at the Kyabazinga Stadium Bugembe in Jinja City for the first leg at the round of 32.

Stanbic Bank and Kansai Plascon are the main partners of the Uganda Cup.

This year’s final will be played at the Masindi Municipal Stadium, Kitara Region as confirmed during the FUFA Executive Committee meeting that convened on 30th April 2021.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to the CAF Confederation cup.