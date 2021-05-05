Wednesday May 5, 2021

MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo 3.30pm [KCCA lead 2-0 from the 1st leg]

KCCA will have midfielders Julius Poloto and Ashraf Mugume available for selection when they host Maroons in the return leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup Round of 16.

The duo has missed a couple of games through injury and return at a time when Morley Byekwaso and company are desperate for results especially in the cup with hopes of winning the league faint.

The Kasasiro won the reverse fixture 2-0 thanks to goals from Herbert Achai and Hassan Jurua and are clear favourites against a side that has seen their form fade in the Fufa Big League.

It remains to be seen whether Byekwaso will ring many changes given the team advantage but Charles Lwanga, Sadat Anaku and Samson Kigozi will be the key players in attack.