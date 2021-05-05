Fortebet Real Stars Awards (Month of April 2021)

Football: Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo Jr (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo Jr (Soltilo Bright Stars) Rugby: James Ijongat (Betway Kobs)

James Ijongat (Betway Kobs) Motor-rally: Jas Mangat

Life Time Achievement Award:

Hajji Twaha Kakaire (Former FUFA boss – 1995 to 1998)

The spirit of rewarding the outstanding sports personalities remains a vivid feat that in a way or another motivates the key actors of sport.

From the hours well spent in preparations and calories burnt during competitions, sportsmen and women are gratified by any reward of any sort.

It is upon this rich background that the Real Stars Sports Agency under the wise brains of the Executive Director Isaac Mukasa bore the idea of rewarding the exceling sports personalities in a given month since 2019.

April 2021 witnessed the introduction of yet another accolade, the Life time achievement award whose first recipient – Hajji Twaha Kakaire, 76, is a truly deserving party.

Hajji Twaha Kakaire

“I am happy to be recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency, 22 years after I served as FUFA President. Football is my tribe and the footballers with other people are clans. I thank sponsors who facilitate sports in any way possible” Kakaire, who had an impact on women football disclosed.

Kakaire was joined on the podium at Route 256 Restaurant in Lugogo by the on-form Soltilo Bright Stars forward Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo Jr, Betway Kobs fly half James Ijongat (Betway Kobs) and motorsport star Jas Mangat.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte holds the plaque

Ssekamatte scored 8 goals in 7 matches in all competitions played (Uganda Premier League and Uganda Cup), beating Vipers’ Yunus Sentamu and URA midfielder Shafik Kuchi Kagimu.

“It is humbling to win the Fortebet Real Stars monthly award. This is manifestation of my hard work and effort. This award will push me achieve my targets of scoring 15 goals this season” Ssekamatte disclosed.

James Ijongat

Ijongat was preferred ahead of Black Pirates Ivan Magomu and Heathens’ Khan Aziz.

“This feels great having being recognized. I say thank you to the organizers and sponsors as well as my teammates at Betway Kobs” Ijongat disclosed.

Speedster Mangat came ahead of Duncan Mubiru, and Hassan Alwi.

Kassim Katumba shows off plaque

National Insurance Corporation (NIC) managing director Bayo Folayan

The same ceremony was graced by National Insurance Corporation (NIC) managing director Bayo Folayan and the company’s chief marketing manager Jocelyn Ucanda.

The sponsors Fortebet, Canaan Investment and Jude Colour solutions were all ably represented at the awards ceremony by John Nanyumba, Abdallah Kabaale and Henry Zzimbe respectively.

NIC chief marketing manager Jocelyn Ucanda.

Canaan Investment Abdallah Kabaale

The next crowning ceremony will be held in June 2021 on a date yet to be confirmed.