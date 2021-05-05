Wednesday May 5, 2021

Kavumba Recreation Ground 4pm [Police lead 4-1 from the 1st leg]

Soltilo Bright Stars will draw inspiration from their performance against Paidha Black Angels as they attempt to overturn a 4-1 defeat when they host Police at Kavumba.

Baker Mbowa’s side eliminated Paidha Black Angels at the previous stage winning 3-1 at home despite a 1-0 loss in the first leg in Zombo.

The hosts are expected to name a strong team after resting a few players in their first leg defeat at the MTN Omondi stadium, Lugogo which the Cops took full advantage.

Samuel Ssekamatte, Joseph Akwandanaho, Andy Kyambadde and Methodius Jjungu are all expected to be available for the tie against a Police side they haven’t beaten at home in over five years.

Police coach Abdallah Mubiru admitted it’s not over yet despite the advantage his side carries and is expected to name equally the same team that won the first leg.