AFCON Beach Soccer 2021 Finals

23 -29 May, 2021 | Saly, Senegal

Uganda has summoned a 16-man provisional team ahead of the 2021 AFCON Beach Soccer championship that will take place in Senegal.

The provisional squad was named by head coach Jamal Salim Muwonge.

This squad has four goalkeepers with the St Lawrence University duo of Ronald Mutebi and Meddie Kibirige; Buganda Royal’s Samson Kirya and Kirigente’s Nasser Lwamunda.

Sand Cranes in training at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru

There are six defenders; Paul Lule (Buganda Royal), Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (St Lawrence University), Jonathan Kikonyogo (St Lawrence University), and Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University).

Baker Lukooya leads the cast of forwards on the provisional team.

The other attackers are; Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS), Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University) as well as the Buganda Royal duo of Ronald Magwali and Ambrose Kigozi.

Alex Emmanuel Wasswa and Douglas Muganga in celebrating a goal for Uganda Sand Cranes

The team will enter residential training on 7th May 2021 at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru ahead of the naming of the final 12 man squad.

The Uganda delegation departs for Senegal on the 18th May 2021 prior to the final tournament from 23 to 29 May 2021, in the city of Saly.

Sand Cranes head coach Salim Jamal Muwonge Credit: FUFA Media

Officials:

Muwonge is head coach, Bashir Mutyaba (assistant coach), Ivan Kulika (team doctor), Tonny Ssebagala (team manager), and Julius Bazzeketta as the media officer.

Uganda Sand Cranes is alongside rivals Tanzania, DR Congo and hosts Senegal.

The summoned provisional team:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University), Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente), Ronald Mutebi (St Lawrence University)



Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal, Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (St Lawrence University), Jonathan Kikonyogo (St Lawrence University), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University), Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal)

Officials: