Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Round of 16) – Return Leg:

Thursday,6th May: Mbale Heroes Vs Proline – Mbale Municipal Stadium, Mbale City (3:30 PM)

Mbale Heroes host Proline in the return leg of the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16 duel at the Mbale Municipal Stadium on Thursday,6th May 2021.

This comes four days after the first leg played at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in the heart of the Ugandan capital city, Kampala.

Ronald Magwali (left) and Proline’s Brian Moto vie for the ball possession (Credit: John Batanudde)

Coming to the return leg, Proline has the advantage having won the first leg 2-1; thanks to two first half goals by their long serving captain Noordin Bunjo (penalty) and defender Savio Kabugo’s curling left footed shot past substitute goalkeeper Hilbert Hatimu.

The visitors scored a good consolation goal when their diligent captain Jamaldin Buchochera, a dreadlocked player dived to connect a teasing cross by Ibrahim Kibumba on the right in the 80th minute.

There is therefore a lot to play for in the return leg where Mbale Heroes has roared.

Coming to this stage, Mbale Heroes eliminated Gaddafi 1-all on aggregate; 5-4 on post match penalties and Proline ejected MYDA 5-all on aggregate (winning on the away goal’s rule).

Hamis Diego Kizza evades Vincent Owindo’s flying tackle during the first leg at Lugogo (Credit: John Batanudde)

The match proper:

Both team’s technical departments are expected to approach the game cautiously.

Anthony Bongole at Proline is well aware that Mbale is not an easy ground to pick decent results.

Proline head coach Anthony “Cassano” Bongole (Credit: John Batanudde)

Bongole will therefore need to combine notes with the rest of the backroom staff that has Baker Kasule on how to maneuver through the 90 minutes all the way to the quarter finals.

More or less the same line up that faced Mbale Heroes at home could be named.

Proline XI Vs Mbale Heores (Credit: John Batanudde)

Goalkeeper Shatif Magoola could be rested for the experienced Nicholas Ssebwato.

Other players as Brian Moto, Sula Ssekamwa, Ibrahim Ssendi, Savio Kabugo, Gerald Kirya, Noordin Bunjo, Brian Umony, Hamis Kiiza, Rogers Mato, Ramathan Juma, Alpha Ssali Thierry, Norman Kugonza and Ivan Ocholit are all available with the immensely gifted Hakim Kiwanuka still nursing an ailment.

Hussein Kheri, head coach at Mbale Heroes may stick to Hilbert Hatimu in goal having replaced Ibrahim Bashir on the 20th minute mark after the latter developed a severe headache out of the blue.

Mbale Heroes goalkeeper Ibrahim Bashir developed a severe headache and was replaced in the 20th minute during the first leg (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mbale Heroes XI Vs Proline (Credit: John Batanudde)

The industrious and experienced Ibrahim Kibumba, a dead-ball specialist is available and so are; Joel Ayella, Jamaldin Buchochera, Geofrey Lubangakene, Ronald Mawgali, Faizal Kiberu, Akairamu Mundo, Edward Wamboka, Joel Male, Vincent Owindo, Daniel Jakony, Davis Mayanja, Alex Akapyo, Peter Otai, Brian Okoa and hardworking forward Luuka Okori.

Okori was introduced in the second half during the first leg and could command a starting slot this time round.

The winner on aggregate will progress to the quarter finals where clubs as Vipers, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Sports Club Villa, Express, Police and Wakiso Giants have already made the grade.

The quarter final draw will be held next week on the exact date and venue yet to be confirmed.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a ticket to represent the country on the continent in the CAF Confederation Cup.