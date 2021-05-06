It is the critical and decisive final bend of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League with each of the 16 clubs having their own agenda at hand.
At this moment in time, 21 matches have been played for each of the clubs and the league has been systematically sub-divided into three segments; the top five (table leaders URA, Vipers, Express, KCCA and Police) who all have mathematical chances of winning the trophy.
The mid-table entities (Police, Soltilo Bright Stars, UPDF and SC Villa) as well as those struggling for survival Kitara,MYDA, Kyetume, Wakiso Giants, Onduparaka, Busoga United and Mbarara City.
Uganda Revenue Authority Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki has urged the URA football club players to approach the remaining nine matches of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League with vigour.
I thank you for the great effort displayed in the league so far. With 9 matches to play and complete the season, I urge you to remain focused and play every match with vigour.John Musinguzi Rujoki, URA Commissioner General
The commissioner general made a courtesy visit to the club’s foster home at the Arena of Visions , Ndejje University on Wednesday,5th May 2021 where he handed each of the players and members of the technical staff with a shopping voucher.
Musinguzi was flanked by some of the board members, the football club officials who included the in-coming chairman Dr. Micah Gaalya and a delegation from Ndejje University that included vice chancellor Professor Eriabu Lugujjo among others.
Lugujjo lauded URA for partnering with the Ndejje University to host their home matches at the Arena of Visions and optimally utilized the opportunity to plead for assistance to upgrade the facility.
The academician offered spared a moment to share tactical and technical approach for the URA FC team.
“You need to work hard but always, you should score in the 90th minute to kill off the opponent” Lugujjo advised.
Before meeting the URA FC team, Musinguzi played woodball for the first time as he officially launched the Ndejje University taxation club.
URA FC has 9 games to climax the season, five of these are at home and the four away.
This Friday, 7th May 2021, the tax collectors will play host to West Nile based Onduparaka before visiting rivals Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 12th May 2021.
Later on, URA will host Police, UPDF, Kitara and MYDA on the final day of the season.
Their other away games have Kyetume at the Nakisunga Ssaza play-ground, Busoga United (FUFA Technical Center, Njeru) and Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.
The tax collectors’ side has 47 points from 21 matches, a point better than Vipers.
URA Remaining matches of the season:
- 7th May 2021: URA Vs Onduparaka – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- 12th May 2021: Vipers Vs URA – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende
- 15th May 2021: URA Vs Police – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- 19th May 2021: Kyetume Vs URA – Nakisunga Ssaza play ground
- 23rd May 2021: URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- 19th June 2021: Busoga United Vs URA – FUFA Technical Center, Njeru
- 23rd June 2021: URA Vs Kitara – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- 26th June 2021: Wakiso Giants Vs URA – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
- 30th June 2021: URA Vs MYDA – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University