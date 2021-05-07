The Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes sevens and fifteens head coaches have summoned a combined forty three for national team training.
Head coaches, Leonard Lubambula and Charles Onen, have identified the talent they need for this year’s international rugby engagements from the women’s regional 10s championships played across the country in the past month.
Of the forty three, Central Region champions Black Pearls have the highest proportion (11) of players summoned. The other clubs have contributed as follows:
- 9 – Thunderbirds
- 8 – Avengers
- 8 – Kitgum Queens
- 3 – Gulu Sprinters
- 2 – Mbale Eagles
- 1 – Blue Whales
- 1 – Black Diamonds
The Lady Rugby Cranes Fifteens expect to kick off their international season in a month’s time with the Elgon Cup on June 11 followed by the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in July. The Sevens on the other hand will be in action between August and September with the Rugby Africa Sevens World Cup pre-qualifiers.
Full list of summoned players:
- Forwards: Angel Ziwa (Avengers), Charity Atimango (Thunderbirds), Charlotte Theresa Mudoola (Black Pearls), Doreen Sijali (Avengers), Esther Maliam L (Kitgum Queens), Faith Namugga (Avengers), Fazila Namukwaya (Avengers), Jamilah Apio (Gulu Sprinters), Lydia Namabiro (Black Pearls), Lyton Nakabugo (Thunderbirds), Maimuna Nasozi (Avengers), Mary Auma (Kitgum Queens), Mary Gloria Ayot (Black Pearls), Mercy Adongpiny (Kitgum Queens), Nancy Laker (Gulu Sprinters), Patricia Anek (Kitgum Queens), Peace Lekuru (Avengers), Peace Mirembe (Black Pearls), Salamusida Babirye (Black Pearls), Sarah Kirabo (Avengers), Teddy Iwutung (Thunderbirds), Winnie Atyang (Thunderbirds), Yvonne Najjuma (Thunderbirds), Zauma Nashuha (Mbale Eagles).
- Backs: Abbo Izabella (Blue Whales), Agnes Nakuya (Thunderbirds), Asha Nakityo (Thunderbirds), Bushira Namutebi (Black Diamonds), Christine Akello (Avengers), Emily Lekuru (Black Pearls), Flavia Ageno (Kitgum Queens), Gladys Aciro (Kitgum Queens), Grace Auma (Black Pearls), Julie Nandawula (Avengers), Masitula Nambozo (Mbale Eagles), Racheal Mufuwa (Black Pearls), Rebecca Koli (Kitgum Queens), Rita Nadunga (Black Pearls), Samiya Ayikoru (Thunderbirds), Suzan Adong (Black Pearls), Tina Akello (Black Pearls), Winnie Nabulo (Thunderbirds), Ayero Proscovia (Kitgum Queens).