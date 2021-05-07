The Uganda Lady Rugby Cranes sevens and fifteens head coaches have summoned a combined forty three for national team training.

Head coaches, Leonard Lubambula and Charles Onen, have identified the talent they need for this year’s international rugby engagements from the women’s regional 10s championships played across the country in the past month.

Leonard Lubambula (L) and Charles Onen (R) Credit: Lillian Nakitende

Of the forty three, Central Region champions Black Pearls have the highest proportion (11) of players summoned. The other clubs have contributed as follows:

9 – Thunderbirds

8 – Avengers

8 – Kitgum Queens

3 – Gulu Sprinters

2 – Mbale Eagles

1 – Blue Whales

1 – Black Diamonds

Namugga Faith

The Lady Rugby Cranes Fifteens expect to kick off their international season in a month’s time with the Elgon Cup on June 11 followed by the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in July. The Sevens on the other hand will be in action between August and September with the Rugby Africa Sevens World Cup pre-qualifiers.

Full list of summoned players: