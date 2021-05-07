The road map released by the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Electoral Committee chairman Mathias Bwire continues to be followed to the dot.

Following the completion of the District and Regional level elections, focus turns to the Special Interest Groups (SIG’s).

For starters, the SIG’s constitute of groups as Referees, Futsal, Beach Soccer, Coaches, Players, Schools, Women (super league, elite league and women beach soccer) as well as youth delegates.

These will be elected on 8th May 2021 at FUFA House, Mengo starting by 8 AM.

It is easy work for the unopposed delegates in referees, futsal, players, coaches and beach soccer sections.

Paul Ssali (left), Farouk Kigongo and others the 92nd FUFA ordinary assembly hosted by Buganda Regional Football Association in Luweero Credit: Kawowo Sports

1978 Uganda Cranes legendary goalkeeper Paul Ssali Mukisa and Fred Tamale are the players’ delegates.

Ronnie Kalema, Rosebell Rwamuyamba and Brian Miiro Nsubuga are the delegates in the referees’ wing.

Kalema, a FUFA Executive Committee member maintains his slot as the chairperson of Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA)

Ronnie Kalema (middle) was retained as the Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA) chairman

Frank “Video” Anyau, Stone Ndibassa Kyambadde are under Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA), unopposed.

Hamza Jjunju and Patrick Lugemwa under Futsal whilst Deo Mutabazi and Anthony Tumwesigye are the beach soccer delegates.

L-R: Deo Mutabazi, Anthony Tumwesigye and Farida Bulega during the 96th FUFA Ordinary Assembly at Silver Springs Hotel, Bugolobi in Kampala region

Futsal Agm held on 12th September 2020

Up for grabs:

Slots for delegates in the schools, youth and women sections remain unresolved.

These will be subject to elections to determine the successful personalities who will qualify to the August football house.

Three candidates; Mansoor Kabugo, Roberts Kiwanuka and incumbent Farouk Kigongo will contest for the available two slots.

These three gentlemen are all tried and tested in the management of Uganda’s youth football with oozing experience and expertise.

Farouk Kigongo; fore front leading the inspection team followed by Mansoor Kabugo and Roberts Kiwanuka before kick off a Junior’s tournament

Kabugo is director at Kampala Junior Team (KJT), Kigongo heads Namasuba Juventus whilst Kiwanuka is director at Njeru based Rays of Grace Football Academy.

Kiwanuka has already indicated to become chairman of the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) once elected.

My 10 point programme rotates around improved standards of youth football, increased funding, more competitions, media strategy, health education, sustainability of programs, community empowerment, education opportunities, creation of players’ data base and decentralization of registration of academies as well as setting up task forces for regional youth league associations. Roberts Kiwanuka, Director Rays of Grace Academy

The Uganda Women’s Football Association (UWFA) has three representatives from each of the eight FUFA Regional Football Associations, one delegate each from the FUFA Women’s Elite League (FWEL) clubs and one delegate from each of the FUFA Women’s Beach Soccer Clubs.

Each FWSL, FWEL and FUFA Women’s Beach Soccer Club that intends to have a delegate in the elective assembly should have filled a form that introduces the delegate and signed by the club chairperson.

Only members of the elective assembly can vote and or be voted for.

Only members of the elective assembly and the FUFA Electoral Committee accredited officials will be permitted to have access to the voting area.

A total of 88 delegates will converge in Mbale City on 21st August 2021 for the 97th FUFA Assembly, elective in nature to decide next FUFA President.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) incumbent President Moses Magogo seeks for a third term in office Credit: Kawowo Sports

Incumbent Eng. Moses Magogo has already indicated interest to take on the third term in office.

Other interested personalities who have openly declared their intensions for the top seat of Uganda’s football are Katwe United chairperson Hon. Allan Aliosious Ssewanyana and Mujib Kasule.

There has also been unconfirmed reports linking Nyamityobora’s Ali Ssekatawa and Onduparaka chairman Hon. Bernard Atiku to this top seat.

