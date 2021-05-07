Group A

Asubo Gafford Ladies FC

Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC

King of Kings SS WFC

Luweero Giant Queens FC

Group B

Rines WFC

Town View SS

Bunyaruguru Girls

She Kataka

Group C

Ajax Queens

Amuria High School

St. Peters SS

Vision WFC

Group D

Lango Queens

She Maroons

Echoes High School

Wakiso Hills WFC

The FUFA Women Elite League which is the second division on the domestic competition pyramid of Women’s football in Uganda will get underway on Saturday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Which changes in the playing format due to the prevailing circumstances in regard to COVID-19, all 16 teams will converge in Njeru with one group playing at a time.

It should be noted that the 16 teams were pooled into four groups, each comprised of four clubs with the top two progressing to the knockout stage.

Group A that has Asubo Gafford Ladies, King of Kings SS from Fort Portal, Luweero Giant Queens and Dynamic SS JJeza will officially get the 2021 season underway on Saturday.

Joel Muyita looks at each of the four teams in group A prior to the start of the games.

King of Kings SS WFC.

King of Kings from Fort Portal.

It is a bedrock of talent especially for Women’s Football from the tourism City, Fort Portal and them winning promotion to the FUFA Women Elite League means exposure to a team largely composed of young players.

Some of the notable nables that have grown up the ranks at King of Kings include Margaret Kunihira, Sumayah Komuntale, Ruth Nyakato and Cissy Kabarwani. The aforementioned quartet have been part of the Uganda U17 set up in recent engagements.

Coach Rogers Ayesiga who also doubles as the tactician at FUFA Women Super League outfit, Tooro Queens believes this is a great opportunity for the young girls to show their adeptness.

King of Kings SS head coach Rigers Ayesiga shouts to the skies in celebrations (Credit: John Batanudde)

“Being our first time to play in this league, I know it won’t be easy. It is a dream come true for most of these girls and they are ready to compete and I believe we can make it out of the group if the girls play to their best.” He said.

Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC

Dynamic SS Jjeza WFC

Got promoted to the FUFA Women Elite League in 2017 but has since failed to put up realistic challenge and always flattered with relegation.

Under the stewardship of Samuel Odong, they will hope to make a statement this season and the gaffer is optimistic that the return of players who have been sitting for Examinations is important.

“We have had good preparations and with players who have been sitting for their S.4 and S.6 Examinations getting back to the team, that makes us a better and stronger side. We hope for a good show at the tournament.” He said upon arrival at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Asubo Gafford Ladies

Asubo Gafford Ladies

They have played every season in the FUFA Women Elite League since 2015 and fell short in their quest to join the top tier league, suffering defeat to Tooro Queens in the promotional playoff.

The task therefore for new coach Jackson Nsubuga who replaced Mustafa Kayinda is to make sure the team reaches the promised land.

The core of the team that played last season is still maintained with players like Shakira Mutiibwa, Sheebah Zalwango, Divne Mirembe and Nuru Nakyanzi among others.

On paper, Asubo Gafford Ladies look favourites to progress from group A with relative ease but that will entirely depend on the kind of performance displayed.

Luweero Giant Queens

Luweero Giant Queens

Another team that will be laying in the FUFA Women Elite League for the first time. They have played I the Buganda Regional League for some time but eventually earned a ticket to the second division when last season was prematurely concluded and FUFA considered results from the first round that put them in pole position ahead of Mukono High School.

They are under the guidance of Edward Lugolobi who has been a great contributor to Women’s Football given his ability to nurture and spot players at a young age.

Saturday, 8th May 2021