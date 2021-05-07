Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:

Kisenyi Vs Kabowa (9 AM)

Aidenal SOSA Vs Big Talent (10 AM)

Mengo Vs KJT (11 AM)

Park Vs Synergy (12 PM)

The Futsal Super League 2021 returns with match day two action at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Kampala on Saturday, 8th May.

Like it was on match day one, there are four games on the menu, two apiece in the Albert Nile and Victoria Nile groups.

There is a lot to play for on this match day with individual players and clubs targeting improved display and performances and all the eyes will set to see if the 43 goals scored on match day 1 are bettered.

Kick off gets underway as early as 9 AM with a Victoria Nile duel between Kisenyi and Kabowa Yeak.

Both entities are aiming for their first victories of the season having pulled off varying results on match day one.

Kisenyi earned a draw with Park in the 4 all stalemate last Saturday whilst Kabowa Yeak fell to league debutants Synergy.

Immensely gifted teenager Jovan Mawejje, Bruno Ssegirinya and Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi are some of Kabowa Yeak’s players to watch.

Shafiq Avemah, AliIbrahim Abdukadir and Hussein Abdala Sadam, among others are Kisenyi’s talisman.

At 10 AM, the second contest between Aidenal SOSA and the largely impressive Big Talent will swing into action.

Big Talent kicked off the campaign with a convincing 11-7 result over Kampala Junior Team (KJT) as Aidenal SOSA lost to Mengo 8-2.

Shafic Ssali of Big Talent currently has 5 goals and leads the net bursters’ roster.

Ssali will therefore look forward to consolidate his grip on the scorers’ list with another goal avalanche. Farouk Tumwesigye and captain Faizal Wabyoona are other Big Talent gems expected to spark the game.

Big Talent’s Faizal Wabyoona (captain) takes on KJT player Billy Nkata on match day one last Saturday, KJT plays Mengo and Big Talent will take on Aidenal SOSA on match day two (Credit: John Batanudde)

Aidenal SOSA has the likes of Dennis Kalanzi, Morris Makanga and others for inspiration.

Mengo will be eyeing their second successive win as they lock horns against KJT at 11 AM.

Henry Stuart Kafuluma, scorer of a hat-trick for Mengo against Aidenal SOSA will need the backing of Najibu Muwonge, Geofrey Athuairwe, Huzaifah Kawesi, Abdallah Maawiyah and George Vasco Okechi for another solid performance.

The final game at noon will see Park against Synergy, another new side on the block this season.

Sam Kalyango, Kevin Obua and Junior Abbas are some of Park’s star players while Synergy will keenly look towards the services of Musa Kazibwe, Sulaiman Kimbugwe, Frank Yuga and Sabir Yasin, among others.

Futsal action on match day one of the 2021 Futsal Super League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena. Fans are advised to maintain their face-masks on

This league is organized by the Futsal Association Uganda (FAU). All the matches will be streamed live on the FAU facebook page in an epoch of the new normal where limited fans will access the newly openly facility.

In mitigation of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, all the standard operating procedures (SOP’s) as handwashing, sanitizing, face mask wearing and physical social distancing will be preached to the dot at all times.

All match Day 1 Results:

Albert Nile Group:

KJT 7-11 Big Talent

Big Talent Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA

Victoria Nile Group: