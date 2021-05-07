Friday May 07, 2021

Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakissha 4pm Live on TV

For the first time he got sacked at Wakiso Giants, Kefa Kisala returns to the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in a different dugout with UPDF on Friday.

Kisala left the club in December 2019 after managing 15 league clubs and was replaced by Livingstone Mbabazi who has since been sacked and now takes on Douglas Bamweyana in the Purple Sharks dugout.

His first assignment against Wakiso Giants ended in a goalless draw in Bombo and he will be eager to get one over them at their home.

UPDF come into the game on the back of a disappointing outing against Vipers in the Stanbic Uganda Cup while the hosts are in buoyant mood after reaching the last eight, eliminating Rwenzori Group Big League leaders Tooro United.

With Wakiso Giants still close to the relegation zone, they have no room to error and are aware that maximum points will lift them to 9th position with most clubs above them not in action until Saturday.

Ivan Bogere, Viane Ssekajugo and Frank Ssebuufu will be the key players for the hosts on the afternoon while the army side will look to Brians Kalumba and Kayanja as well as former Vipers forward Davis Kasirye for goals.

The previous three meetings have ended in one victory for either and a draw.