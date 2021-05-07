Friday May 07, 2021

Arena of Visions, Ndejje 4pm

Four time league champions URA host struggling Onduparaka seeking to bounce back after being eliminated from the Stanbic Uganda Cup by Express FC.

The log leaders now have only the premier league to concentrate on and are aware that beating Onduparaka on Friday will open a four point gap at the top with second placed Vipers not in action until Sunday.

The Caterpillars come into the game on the back of four straight defeats in the league and are aware that failure to pick a point at Ndejje could leave them just one point off the drop zone if Kyetume takes care of MYDA in Tororo.

URA hold a superior record over the Caterpillars with four wins in the past eight league meetings and have suffered just one defeat in 2017.

Steven Mukwala is expected to lead the line for the hosts in the absence of Cromwell Rwothomio who is out injured.