Uganda Premier League 2020 -21 (Match Day 22) – Friday, May 7, 2021 Results:

MYDA 2-2 Kyetume

Kyetume Wakiso Giants 5-1 UPDF

UPDF URA 3-1 Onduparaka

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) staged a brilliant fight, recovering from two goals down to earn a point off visiting Kyetume during a 2-all draw at the King George IV Stadium in Tororo on Friday, May 7, 2021.

This was during match day 22 of the Uganda Premier League.

Kyetume took the lead through Ezra Kizito Kaye in the first half as early as the 12th minute.

Yusuf Saka doubled the advantage to 2-0 with a penalty on the stroke of half time.

MYDA’s goals arrived late, the first on 85 minutes through the towering Amos Etojo’s free-kick.

The equalizer arrived inside the 10 added minutes by Derrick Basoga’s powerful header.

Kyetume goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were had earlier turned hero with two penalty saves from MYDA goalie and captain Isaac Osikol as well as Peter Mutebi.

There was late drama as Kyetume was awarded a penalty too in the 98th minute but Saka missed from 12 yards as the two points shared the spoils.

Kyetume played to their 8th draw of the season as they have 20 points from 22 matches and stay within the relegation docket.

For MYDA, this was their 4th draw in the debut season and have collected 10 points from 22 games played, second from bottom on the 16 team log.

Dickson Otta was named as the pilsner man of the match for the outstanding display and performance.

Meanwhile, URA clocked half-century points as they consolidate their grip on the summit of the table standings.

The tax collectors humbled Onduparaka 3-1 at the Arena of Visions play ground in Ndejje University.

Skipper Shafik Kuchi Kagimu scored a brace and Steven Dese Mukwala added the other for the hosts.

Mahad Ajobe pulled back the consolation for the Catarpillars.

Wakiso Giants was merciless in the 5-1 home drubbing of army side UPDF at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Match day 22 continues on Saturday, 8th May 2021 and on the subsequent day.

Team Line Ups:

MYDA XI: Isaac Osikol (Captain – Goalkeeper), Dickson Outta, Derrick Basoga, Amos Etojo, Brandy Lojum, Stephen Okello, Mark Bassi, Moses Batali, Paul Musamali, Peter Mutebi, Amos Kirya

Subs: Andrew Sekandi (G.K), Isma Mafabi, Eric Mutebi, Faisal Muledhu, Martin Mande, Rashid Mpata, Ibrahim Nsimbe

Head coach: Elisha Madanda

Kyetume XI: Emmanuel Derrick Were (G.K), Henry Orom, Richard Matovu, David Oyedda, Felix Okot, Julius Lule, Nicholas Kasozi, Moses Ali Feni, Ezra Kizito Kaye, Raymond Walugembe, Yusuf Saka

Subs: Steven Othieno, Tarzan Kambugu, Deo Isejja, Baker Buyala, Robert Ssentongo, Mansoor Safi, Isaac Kirabira

Head coach:

Match officials: