Friday May 07, 2021

King George IV stadium, Tororo 4pm

Relegation candidates MYDA and Kyetume lock horns in Tororo with either targeting all points to brighten their chances of survival.

The visitors are aware that failure to pick three points from the game will make their chances of staying up in the division for the third season slim.

They come into the game with a disjointed camp after suspension of goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa and defender Julius Ntambi for alleged match fixing.

The duo is currently under internal investigation by the club for their ‘behaviour’ in the defeat to Kitara in their last game.

MYDA won the reverse fixture at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru and earn a rare double over any opponent in the division if they beat the Slaughters on the day.