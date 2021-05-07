Uganda Rugby Union has named the officials who will be charged with managing the final matchday of the 2021 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League season.

Sauda Adiru will conclude the season having officiated all the matches pitting the perennial title contenders against each other. The referee with international experience managed Heathens vs Pirates on the opening weekend, Kobs vs Heathens during matchday five and will now manage Kobs vs Pirates on the closing weekend.

Sauda Adiru Credit: John Batanudde

Umar Balikanda will manage the most explosive derby in the country at Makerere Rugby Grounds between Rams and Impis.

Here is the full allocation for the matchday:

2pm Heathens vs Rhinos – Kyadondo Rugby Club

Center Referee: Daniel Adilo

Assistant Referee 1: Joseph Kabayi

Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Sama

Match Commissar: Dorothy Nekesa

3pm Hippos vs Mongers – Dam Waters Rugby Club

Center Referee: Ronald Wutimber

Assistant Referee 1: Bashir Bakel

Assistant Referee 2: Grace Auma

Match Commissar: Leonard Lubambula

4pm Buffaloes vs Warriors – Kyadondo Rugby Club

Center Referee: Rosenberg Kanyunyuzi

Assistant Referee 1: Ivan Arinaitwe

Assistant Referee 2: Joseph Kabayi

Match Commissar: Julius Nkuraija

4pm Kobs vs Pirates – Legends Rugby Club

Center Referee: Saudah Adiru

Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Adilo

Assistant Referee 2: Racheal Kakaire

Match Commissar: Robert Bwali & Gary Mabonga

4pm Rams vs Impis – Makerere Rugby Grounds