Uganda Rugby Union has named the officials who will be charged with managing the final matchday of the 2021 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League season.
Sauda Adiru will conclude the season having officiated all the matches pitting the perennial title contenders against each other. The referee with international experience managed Heathens vs Pirates on the opening weekend, Kobs vs Heathens during matchday five and will now manage Kobs vs Pirates on the closing weekend.
Umar Balikanda will manage the most explosive derby in the country at Makerere Rugby Grounds between Rams and Impis.
Here is the full allocation for the matchday:
2pm Heathens vs Rhinos – Kyadondo Rugby Club
- Center Referee: Daniel Adilo
- Assistant Referee 1: Joseph Kabayi
- Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Sama
- Match Commissar: Dorothy Nekesa
3pm Hippos vs Mongers – Dam Waters Rugby Club
- Center Referee: Ronald Wutimber
- Assistant Referee 1: Bashir Bakel
- Assistant Referee 2: Grace Auma
- Match Commissar: Leonard Lubambula
4pm Buffaloes vs Warriors – Kyadondo Rugby Club
- Center Referee: Rosenberg Kanyunyuzi
- Assistant Referee 1: Ivan Arinaitwe
- Assistant Referee 2: Joseph Kabayi
- Match Commissar: Julius Nkuraija
4pm Kobs vs Pirates – Legends Rugby Club
- Center Referee: Saudah Adiru
- Assistant Referee 1: Daniel Adilo
- Assistant Referee 2: Racheal Kakaire
- Match Commissar: Robert Bwali & Gary Mabonga
4pm Rams vs Impis – Makerere Rugby Grounds
- Center Referee: Umar Balikanda
- Assistant Referee 1: Tonny Torach
- Assistant Referee 2: Emmanuel Olupot
- Match Commissar: Aziz Mpora