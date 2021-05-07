Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League – Matchday Nine

3pm: Jinja Hippos vs Plascon Mongers

A battle for best of the rest awaits Dam Waters Rugby Club on Saturday afternoon when Mongers make the longest trip of the season from Entebbe to Jinja to face the Hippos.

Hippos are in fourth place ahead of Mongers who are just three points behind them.

Statistically, the two are evenly matched in attack with 4 wins each but the latter have had a leakier defense than the former. Mongers have conceded more points than they have scored this season while Hippos are the only team apart from the top three with a positive points difference.

Hippos have collected four bonus points compared to Mongers’ one which is what has made the difference in the table standings.

However, for this match, it is a winner-takes-all situation to determine who will finish in fourth place and earn the honour of being the best-of-the-rest this season.

Jinja Hippos Squad:

Starting: 1 Sean Mubiru, 2 James Okello, 3 Peter Bisaso, 4 James Makwasi, 5 Charles Tomusange, 6 David Wako, 7 Biaga Johnson, 8 Eliphaz Emong, 9 Aziz Bagalana, 10 John Echeru, 11 Jacob Ochen, 12 Timothy Mugisha, 13 Tawfik Bagalana, 14 Maxwell Ebonga, 15 Denis Etwau.

Substitutes: 16 Sean Kagawa, 17 Fahad Madio, 18 Grace Mugarula, 19 Kenyi Syliver, 20 Cyrus Kintu, 21 Marvin Mukoka, 22 Yasin Waswa, 23 Opio Jackson.

