Uganda Premier League (Match Day 22) – Friday, May 7, 2021 Results:

URA 3-1 Onduparaka

Onduparaka MYDA 2-2 Kyetume

Kyetume Wakiso Giants 5-1 UPDF

Barely two days after the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Commissioner General John Musinguzi Rujoki visited the team at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University, the players have responded with a strong statement of intent.

The tax collectors’ side convincingly out-smarted Onduparaka 3-1 at the fortress.

Skipper Shafik Kuchi Kagimu scored a brace and Steven Dese Mukwala added the other for the hosts.

Mahad Ajobe pulled back the consolation for the Catarpillars.

URA had a brave start to the game but winger Joackim Ojera had a goal disallowed for off-side on 10 minutes.

The Onduparaka resistance was broken with Kagimu’s opener thank to a decent assist from Mukwala.

Mukwala volleyed past goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera on 40 minutes as they established a two goal lead by the mandatory half time recess.

By kick of the following 45 minutes, both sides called for changes.

Ojera was rested for Davis Ssali (URA) and Onduparaka pulled off Noel Nasasira for the fresh legs of Gibson Adihno.

Onduparaka returned for the final stanza a stronger side and pulled back a goal through Ajobe 10 minutes into the second half.

Kagimu once again restored URA’s two goal margin with a stunning shot on the hour mark to go 3-1 up.

With victory in sight at this stage, URA introduced holding midfielder Ivan Ntege and later Ibrahim Juma Dada for Brian Nkuubi Ssemakula respectively.

The Catarpillar’s other change witnessed the introduction of John Rogers in the place of Allan Busobozi.

Referee Ali Kaddu executed four bookings in total; two apiece per side.

Ojera and defender Paul Patrick Mbowa were cautioned for URA as Alex Adriko and Hamza Geriga got booked for Onduparaka

URA attained their 15th victory of the season which drives them to half a century points and consolidates top spot, four points off second placed Vipers who have a game in hand on Sunday away to KCCA.

Consequently, Onduparaka suffers another heart break in the 12th defeat of the season as they remain with 24 points in 22 outings, on the fringes of the relegation red line.

Steven Mukwala shows the man of the match placard after the game at the Arena of Visions

Mukwala was named the pilsner best player of the match.

Meanwhile, Wakiso Giants humiliated visiting UPDF 3-1 at the Kabaka Kyabagu stadium whilst the MYDA against Kyetume contest in Tororo ended in a 2-all stalemate.

Team Line Ups:

URA XI: Hannington Sebwalunyo (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Brian Majwega, Hudu Mulikyi, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Patrick Mbowa, Brian Nkuubi, Joackim Ojera, Moses Sseruyidde, Shafik Kagimu, Steven Mukwala

Subs: Samuel Mwaka (G.K), Faruku Katongole, Davis Ssali, Ivan Ntege, Mikidadi Ssenyonga, Arafat Galiwango, Ibrahim Juma Dada

Head coach: Sam Ssimbwa

Sam Ssimbwa Assistant coach: George William Lutalo

Onduparaka XI: Tonny Kyamera (G.K), Alex Adriko, Hakim Magombe, Hamza Geriga, Derrick Ochen, Dennis Andama, Allan Busobozi, Mahad Ajobe, Noel Nasasira, Emmanuel Oketch, Jamal Malish 14

Subs: Austin Opoka (G.K), John Rogers, Norman Saddam, Najib Tusaba, Gibson Adinho, Ali Mukiibi

Head coach : Joseph Harold Mutyba

: Joseph Harold Mutyba Assistant coach: Morris Adiga

Match officials: