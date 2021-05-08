Vipers Sports Club and KCCA Football Club have shared the last five Uganda Premier League titles with the latter winning three.

While Vipers are challenging for the title this season and just four points off the top, KCCA are a distant fourth and 13 points off the pacesetters URA.

The two sides face off on Sunday afternoon at MTN Omond Stadium in Lugogo and KCCA coach Morley Byekwaso expects a tough game from what has turned into a rivalry in recent seasons.

“It’s going to be a tough game because Vipers have experienced players. These two teams (KCCA and Vipers) have a name to protect but we are at home and we are going to do our level best to see that we win.

“Vipers need this game a lot because they are near the end line but we will do our level best to bridge the gap between us and them. We must have the self-belief, self-confidence to see that we win this game. We need that game seriously to get back on track,” said the interim boss.

KCCA will be without forwards Brian Aheebwa, Charles Lwanga, and Samuel Ssenyonjo who are out with injury. Byekwaso believes Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwadda, Bright Anukani, Samson Kigozi and others will be able to get the job done at home.

“We have been having a problem of squad depth with three of our strikers down, Lwanga, Brian Aheebwa, and Sam. But we will have to motivate those we have to see that we win at home because that’s the most important thing.”