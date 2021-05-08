Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 22)

Express 2-0 Police

Kitara 2-2 Busoga United

BUL 1-1 Mbarara City (*Washed out after 60 minutes)

Express Football Club beat Police 2-0 at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on a soggy and water logged surface following early rains in the city and the surrounding areas on Saturday, 8th May 2021.

A goal in each half from sharp forward Eric Kenzo Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa inspired the Red Eagles to their 13th victory of the season, a double over Police.

Kambale scored the opener just four minutes into the game, capitalizing on Derrick Ochan’s poorly cleared ball.

The home side took a 1-0 lead by the mandatory half time break as signalled by the center referee Shamirah Nabadda.

Lwesibawa doubled the Red’s lead, three minutes into the second half with a shot on the near post of the goalkeeper.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Police was awarded a penalty when defender Isa Lumu tripped down Brian Muruli Mayanja.

Goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga was equal to the task to deny striker Ben Ocen’s resultant kick from 12 yards as the home side kept a clean sheet.

Express held on the lead and registered maximum points by full time that took them to 46 points, same as second placed Vipers but four points shy from the leaders, Uganda Revenue Authority.

Police suffered their 7th loss in the campaign and remain on 37 points, in 5th place.

Meanwhile, Kitara and Busoga United played to a 2 all draw at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

The contest between BUL and Mbarara City was washed off with half an hour played and will be continued on Sunday morning.

Vipers takes on KCCA in Sunday’s game at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Muwanga, Denis Mubuya, Enock Walusimbi (Captain), Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Daniel Shabene, Charles Musiige, Martin Kizza, Godfrey Lwesibawa, Eric Kambale

Subs: Chrispus Kusiima (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Muzamiru Mutyaba, John Byamukama, Ivan Mayanja, Faizol Ssekyanzi, Frank Kalanda

Head coach: Wasswa Bbosa

Assistant coach: James Odoch

Police XI: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Tonny Kiwalazi, Eric Senjobe, George Kiryowa, Muhamood Hassan, Tonny Mawejje (Captain), Muwadda Mawejje, Yusuf Ssozi, Henry Kisekka, Duncan Senninde, Ben Ocen

Subs: Tom Ikara (GK), Dennis Rukundo, Sentume, Ssemakula, Herman Wasswa Nteza, Nsubuga, Brian Mululi Mayanja

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru