Saturday May 08, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm Live on TV

Express could earn a rare double over Police FC if they overcome the Cops in an early kick off on Saturday at Wankulukuku.

Wasswa Bbosa’s men are aware that nothing but maximum points will keep them in the title race and will come out all guns blazing against Abdallah Mubiru’s charges.

Eric Kambale’s header decided the reverse fixture on a wet day at Lugogo in March and the forward will again be key if the Red Eagles are to beat the 2005 champions who have won two of their previous three visits to Wankulukuku.

Bbosa, whose side are buoyant after reaching the last eight in the Stanbic Uganda Cup understands the threat his day’s opponents pose but remains confident in his boys.

“It will be a tough game against a decent side with a good coach but our target remains winning and we are hopeful of victory,” said Bbosa.

The hosts have Abel Eturude, Isa Lumu and Arthur Kiggundu available for selection but George Senkaaba remains absent through injury.

Police lost their last league outing 3-1 to Wakiso Giants while Express overcame Ondu 2-0 at home.