Wakiso Giants 5-1 UPDF

Wakiso Giants climbed up to ninth position on the standings after hammering visitors UPDF 5-1 at Wakissha.

Ivan Bogere led the assault on the army men with a brace with other goals coming from Joshua Lubwama, Frank Ssebuufu and Viane Ssekajugo.

UPDF’s consolation was scored by second half substitute Hussein Zzinda.

Lubwama broke the deadlock inside five minutes with a well taken penalty after Brian Kayanja fouled Ssekajugo in the area.

Ivan Bogere has scored 8 goals for Wakiso Giants Credit: Wakiso Giants Media

The UPDF striker had an opportunity to make right at the other end but missed from close range and his misses were punished as the hosts got the second through on form Bogere on 18 minutes.

The striker completed his brace in the 41st minute with another goal before Ssebuufu extended lead with a header two minutes later.

Again, Kefa Kisala’s men were guilty of missing good chances at the other end with Kayanja the chief culprit.

Wakiso Giants players celebrate massive win over UPDF Credit: Wakiso Giants MEDIA

The former Purple Sharks’ tactician threw on Brian Kalumba and Hussein Zzinda in the second period as they attempted a comeback but still profligacy in front of goal denied them.

Ssekajugo sealed the hosts’ emphatic win with a fifth in the 69th minute before Zzinda pulled one back for the Bombo side four minutes later.

Wakiso Giants could have made the score line even bigger but Bogere, substitute Kaggwa and others failed to make the chances count.

Next on menu for the Purple Sharks who have now won four successive games in all competitions is a trip to Njeru to face Busoga United on Tuesday while UPDF host MYDA on the same day.