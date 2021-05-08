Saturday May 08, 2021

Bombo Barracks stadium, 4pm

SC Villa have won none of their past five league games but will hope to bounce back from that indecent run when they face Soltilo Bright Stars at Bombo.

The Jogoos have a very good record their visitors with eight wins in the past 15 meetings with Soltilo Bright Stars winning just once in the process.

Baker Mbowa’s men lost the reverse fixture 2-1 at home but come into the game in very good form with four wins in their last five games including beating title contenders Express and giants KCCA as well as holding URA.

Samuel Ssekamatte will be the main man for the visitors whose last win against Villa came in 2015 and have never picked victory away at Villa.

The sixteen time league winners have won six of the past seven home games against Soltilo Bright Stars who are 6th on the log with 33 points, one point and place better than Jogoos.

Elsewhere, Police visit on form Express, Kitara host Busoga United while Mbarara City are away to Bul.