Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:

Park 5-5 Synergy

Synergy Aidenal SOSA 2-3 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Big Talent Soccer Academy Mengo 3-1 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Kisenyi 4-3 Kabowa Yeak

The contest between debutants Synergy and Park on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League was highly anticipated.

The game, the last one of the enticing menu indeed lived to the billing as it produced sparkling action, thrills and the most goals, 10.

Ironically, there was no clear cut winner as the two sides shares the spoils.

Park against Synergy action at the Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Park led the game for long spells and it necessitated a gallant display from Synergy to level matters with virtually the last thick of action.

Synergy, a side coached by former Mbarara City head coach Brian Ssenyondo scored through two Uganda U-17 players; the towering Ivan Irinimabazi and Travis Mutyaba (brace a piece) as well as Sulaiman Kimbugwe’s late equalizer.

Synergy’s Tarvis Mutyaba scored twice against Park (Credit: John Batanudde)

Park, Synergy action (Credit: John Batanudde)

The battle for ball possession between Park and Synergy (Credit: John Batanudde)

Park had scored through Abbas Junior (2), Sam Kalyango, John Kitanda and substitute Rica Arch Byaruhanga’s penalty.

Byaruhanga had also missed a penalty that would have marked his personal brace.

Park has now recorded two draws and lie third with two points in the Victoria Nile group.

Synergy Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Park Futsal team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other Results:

Big Talent Soccer Academy overcame Kisubi based Aidenal SOSA 3-2.

Kisenyi smiled past Yeak Kabowa with a 4-3 result and Mengo out-witted Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-1.

Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

Synergy goalkeeper concedes one of the five goals against Park (Credit: John Batanudde)

Match Day 3 Fixtures (15th May 2021):

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Mengo – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Park – 10 AM

Aidenal SOSA Vs KJT – 11 AM

Kisenyi Vs Synergy – 12 PM

Top scorers:

Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent) – 6 Goals

Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) – 5 Goals

Shafiq Avemah (Kisenyi) – 3 Goals

Billy Nkata (KJT) – 3 Goals

Roger Mugisha (Mengo) – 3 Goals

Abbas Junior (Park) – 3 Goals

Sam Kalyango (Park) – 3 Goals

Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals

Day 1 Results:

Albert Nile Group:

KJT 7-11 Big Talent

Big Talent Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA

Victoria Nile Group: