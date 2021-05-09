Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:
- Aidenal SOSA 2-3 Big Talent Soccer Academy
- Mengo 3-1 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)
- Park 5-5 Synergy
- Kisenyi 4-3 Kabowa Yeak
Big Talent Soccer Academy made it two wins out of two matches with a gallant performance during their 3-2 win over Kisubi based Aidenal SOSA on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena.
Aidenal SOSA took command of the game as they led 2-0 in the opening stanza through Dennis Kalanzi and Marvin Kavuma’s goals.
Big Talent Soccer Academy pulled back a goal through skipper Faizal Wabyoona as the first half ended 2-1.
Two further goals from Big Talent Soccer Academy by Wabyoona and Pablo Kiwanuka.
Wabyoona’s brace elevated him aloft the top scorers’ chart with 6 goals in two matches.
Despite missing the services of talented gem Farouk Tumwesigye, Big Talent Soccer Academy held onto the lead to win the maximum points as they are joint top of the Albert Nile group, alongside Mengo who overcame KJT 3-1 on the same day.
Mengo is top because of a superior goal difference (7) to Big Talent’s 2 as the two sides face off on match day three in a top of the table clash.
The Aidenal -Big Talent match was handled by Erias Kafeero as the first referee.
Other officials were Ismailah Mulindwa and Benon Kanamwanje as the first and second referees respectively.
Dorcus Namukisa was the time keeper.
Aidenal SOSA head coach James Kaweesi cited positives from the loss, a big improvement from the 8-3 loss to Mengo on match day one.
“We have improved a lot and I believe we are only getting better” Kaweesi disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
Other Results:
Kisenyi overcame Yeak Kabowa 4-3. Mengo out-witted Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-1.
The contest between Park and newcomers Synergy ended five goals apiece.
Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021.
Match Day 3 Fixtures (15th May 2021):
- Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Mengo – 9 AM
- Yeak Kabowa Vs Park – 10 AM
- Aidenal SOSA Vs KJT – 11 AM
- Kisenyi Vs Synergy – 12 PM
Top scorers:
- Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent) – 6 Goals
- Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) – 5 Goals
- Shafiq Avemah (Kisenyi) – 3 Goals
- Billy Nkata (KJT) – 3 Goals
- Roger Mugisha (Mengo) – 3 Goals
- Abbas Junior (Park) – 3 Goals
- Sam Kalyango (Park) – 3 Goals
- Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals
Day 1 Results:
Albert Nile Group:
- KJT 7-11 Big Talent
- Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA
Victoria Nile Group:
- Synergy 4-3 Kabowa Yeak
- Park 4-4 Kisenyi