Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:

Aidenal SOSA 2-3 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Big Talent Soccer Academy Mengo 3-1 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Park 5-5 Synergy

Synergy Kisenyi 4-3 Kabowa Yeak

Big Talent Soccer Academy made it two wins out of two matches with a gallant performance during their 3-2 win over Kisubi based Aidenal SOSA on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Aidenal SOSA took command of the game as they led 2-0 in the opening stanza through Dennis Kalanzi and Marvin Kavuma’s goals.

Big Talent Soccer Academy pulled back a goal through skipper Faizal Wabyoona as the first half ended 2-1.

Two further goals from Big Talent Soccer Academy by Wabyoona and Pablo Kiwanuka.

Wabyoona’s brace elevated him aloft the top scorers’ chart with 6 goals in two matches.

Faizal Wabyoona beats Aidenal SOSA player (Credit: John Batanudde)

Despite missing the services of talented gem Farouk Tumwesigye, Big Talent Soccer Academy held onto the lead to win the maximum points as they are joint top of the Albert Nile group, alongside Mengo who overcame KJT 3-1 on the same day.

Mengo is top because of a superior goal difference (7) to Big Talent’s 2 as the two sides face off on match day three in a top of the table clash.

Big Talent Soccer Academy player on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

The Aidenal -Big Talent match was handled by Erias Kafeero as the first referee.

Other officials were Ismailah Mulindwa and Benon Kanamwanje as the first and second referees respectively.

Dorcus Namukisa was the time keeper.

Aidenal SOSA head coach James Kaweesi cited positives from the loss, a big improvement from the 8-3 loss to Mengo on match day one.

“We have improved a lot and I believe we are only getting better” Kaweesi disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

James Kaweesi, Aidenal SOSA head coach (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other Results:

Kisenyi overcame Yeak Kabowa 4-3. Mengo out-witted Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-1.

The contest between Park and newcomers Synergy ended five goals apiece.

Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

Match Day 3 Fixtures (15th May 2021):

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Mengo – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Park – 10 AM

Aidenal SOSA Vs KJT – 11 AM

Kisenyi Vs Synergy – 12 PM

Top scorers:

Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent) – 6 Goals

Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) – 5 Goals

Shafiq Avemah (Kisenyi) – 3 Goals

Billy Nkata (KJT) – 3 Goals

Roger Mugisha (Mengo) – 3 Goals

Abbas Junior (Park) – 3 Goals

Sam Kalyango (Park) – 3 Goals

Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals

Day 1 Results:

Albert Nile Group:

KJT 7-11 Big Talent

Big Talent Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA

Victoria Nile Group: