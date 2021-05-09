Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 22)

BUL 1-1 Mbarara City (*Washed out after 59 minutes)

Mbarara City (*Washed out after 59 minutes) SC Villa 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Express 2-0 Police

Police Kitara 2-2 Busoga United

Heavy rains forced the premature ending of BUL’s home duel against Mbarara City during match day 22, fixture 174 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city on Saturday, 8th May 2021.

By the time of the abandonment, both sides were tied at 1-goal apiece in the 59th minute with a flooded surface that could not allow easy movement of the ball and players.

Mbarara City netted the opener through Jude Ssemugabi and BUL’s equalizer had come through Richard Wandyaka.

The game will thus be continued on Sunday morning at the same venue, kicking off by 11 AM, according to a statement released by the Uganda Premier League Chief Executive Officer Bernard Bainamani.

Flooded surface of the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city

The SUPL M# 174 BUL FC Vs Mbarara City FC played at Kyabazinga Stadium –

Bugembe, Jinja was washed out in the 59th minute. Pursuant to Article 22 (2) of the FUFA Competitions Rules in case a match is abandoned as a result of force majeure, the match shall recommence with the same score at the same minute at which play was interrupted rather than being replayed in full. Accordingly M# 174 BUL FC Vs Mbarara City FC match will be played on Sunday 9th May 2021 at 11:00am for the remaining time that was left.

The match shall be replayed under the following principles:

a) Recommence with the same players on the pitch and substitutes available as

when the match was initially abandoned.

b) No additional substitutes may be added to the list of players on the team sheet. Bernard Bainamani, Uganda Premier League CEO

The game was the first match in the league for Alex Isabirye who replaced the sacked Arthur Kyesmira.

Meanwhile, Express beat Police 2-0 on a slippery and water-logged Mutesa II Wankulukuku turf.

Eric Kenzo Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa scored in either half for the Red Eagles.

Police missed a 70th minute penalty through Ben Ocen.

Sports Club Villa and Soltilo Bright Stars shared the spoils, goal-less at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo with the visiting goalkeeper Simon Tamale winning the pilsner man of the match accolade.

Kitara and Busoga United shared the spoils after playing to a 2-all draw at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.