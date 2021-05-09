Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:

Mengo 3-1 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Kisenyi 4-3 Kabowa Yeak

Kabowa Yeak Aidenal SOSA 2-3 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Big Talent Soccer Academy Park 5-5 Synergy

Crowd darlings Mengo Futsal Club over-powered Kampala Junior Team (KJT) during a 3-1 comprehensive win on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League on Saturday, 8th May at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.

Najiibu Muwonge, Saidi Mayanja and the bow-legged super talented Masuudi Kafumbe found the goals for Mengo.

Left footed forward Abasi Kyeyune pulled the consolation for Kampala Junior Team (KJT).

KJT’s Abas Kyeyune in action against Mengo on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League (Credit: John Batanudde)

Flying Billy Nkata and Roger Mugisha in action at the Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Mengo’s Roger Mugisha in action (Credit: John Batanudde)

This was the second victory for Mengo who enjoyed the backing from their passionate fans in the stands.

On match day one, Mengo had defeated Aidenal SOSA 8-3 during a one sided duel.

The Mengo – KJT match lived to the billing as the game was well contested over the 40 minutes duration.

Mengo’s head coach Big Daddy keenly follows the proceedings of his team against Kampala Junior Team at Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Futsal Referee on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League at Old Kampala Sports Arena (Credit: John Batanudde)

Erias Kafeero referee 1, Ismailah Mulindwa (second referee) and Benon Kanamwanje (third referee).

Dorcus Namukisa was the time keeper.

Mengo now leads the table standings with 7 points, same as Big Talent Soccer Academy as the two sides clash off on match day three.

Mengo Futsal Team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Some KJT Futsal team players (Credit: John Batanudde)

Other Results:

Kisenyi Futsal Club edged Yeak Kabowa 4-3, Aidenal SOSA suffered their second loss on the row, slipping 3-2 to Big Talent Soccer Academy.

Park shared the spoils, 5 all with newcomers Synergy.

Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021.

Match Day 3 Fixtures (15th May 2021):

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Mengo – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Park – 10 AM

Aidenal SOSA Vs KJT – 11 AM

Kisenyi Vs Synergy – 12 PM

Billy Nkata (Kampala Junior Team) has three goals to his name from two matches played so far (Credit: John Batanudde)

Top scorers:

Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent) – 6 Goals

Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) – 5 Goals

Shafiq Avemah (Kisenyi) – 3 Goals

Billy Nkata (KJT) – 3 Goals

Roger Mugisha (Mengo) – 3 Goals

Abbas Junior (Park) – 3 Goals

Sam Kalyango (Park) – 3 Goals

Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals

Masuudi Kafumbe and John Ben Nakibinge celebrate a goal for Mengo Futsal Club (Credit: John Batanudde)

Day 1 Results:

Albert Nile Group:

KJT 7-11 Big Talent

Big Talent Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA

Victoria Nile Group:

Synergy 4-3 Kabowa Yeak

Kabowa Yeak Park 4-4 Kisenyi