Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:
- Mengo 3-1 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)
- Kisenyi 4-3 Kabowa Yeak
- Aidenal SOSA 2-3 Big Talent Soccer Academy
- Park 5-5 Synergy
Crowd darlings Mengo Futsal Club over-powered Kampala Junior Team (KJT) during a 3-1 comprehensive win on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League on Saturday, 8th May at the Old Kampala Sports Arena.
Najiibu Muwonge, Saidi Mayanja and the bow-legged super talented Masuudi Kafumbe found the goals for Mengo.
Left footed forward Abasi Kyeyune pulled the consolation for Kampala Junior Team (KJT).
This was the second victory for Mengo who enjoyed the backing from their passionate fans in the stands.
On match day one, Mengo had defeated Aidenal SOSA 8-3 during a one sided duel.
The Mengo – KJT match lived to the billing as the game was well contested over the 40 minutes duration.
Erias Kafeero referee 1, Ismailah Mulindwa (second referee) and Benon Kanamwanje (third referee).
Dorcus Namukisa was the time keeper.
Mengo now leads the table standings with 7 points, same as Big Talent Soccer Academy as the two sides clash off on match day three.
Other Results:
Kisenyi Futsal Club edged Yeak Kabowa 4-3, Aidenal SOSA suffered their second loss on the row, slipping 3-2 to Big Talent Soccer Academy.
Park shared the spoils, 5 all with newcomers Synergy.
Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021.
Match Day 3 Fixtures (15th May 2021):
- Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Mengo – 9 AM
- Yeak Kabowa Vs Park – 10 AM
- Aidenal SOSA Vs KJT – 11 AM
- Kisenyi Vs Synergy – 12 PM
Top scorers:
- Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent) – 6 Goals
- Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) – 5 Goals
- Shafiq Avemah (Kisenyi) – 3 Goals
- Billy Nkata (KJT) – 3 Goals
- Roger Mugisha (Mengo) – 3 Goals
- Abbas Junior (Park) – 3 Goals
- Sam Kalyango (Park) – 3 Goals
- Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals
Day 1 Results:
Albert Nile Group:
- KJT 7-11 Big Talent
- Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA
Victoria Nile Group:
- Synergy 4-3 Kabowa Yeak
- Park 4-4 Kisenyi