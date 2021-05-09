Youngster Sharon Kanyiginya guided King of Kings to the knockout stage of this year’s FUFA Women Elite League after netting a brace against Luweero Giant Queens.

The 14-year old, a senior two student at King of Kings SS in Fort Portal City, scored a goal in either half.

Her first of the day came in the 26th minute with her cross from the right wing beating goalkeeper Saidah Namwanje.

The second goal arrived in the 90th minute to seal victory for the Roger Ayesiga coached side. She calmly controlled the ball, chose her spot before slotting home.

Kanyiginya in an interview with Kawowo Sports indicated she felt happy guiding her team t the next stage.

“It is the first time for us to play in the FUFA Women Elite League but we have been able to win our first games and qualified to the next stage. I’m happy for the two goals I scored today.” She said.

King of Kings are top of the table in Group A with 6 points and already qualified for the Quarterfinals with one game to go (against Dynamic SS Jjeza) on Tuesday.

Luweero Giant Queens remain second on the log with 3 points and will face Asubo Gafford Ladies in the final group game on Tuesday.