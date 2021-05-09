Futsal Super League 2021 (Match Day 2) – Saturday, 8th May:

Kisenyi 4-3 Kabowa Yeak

Kabowa Yeak Aidenal SOSA 2-3 Big Talent Soccer Academy

Big Talent Soccer Academy Mengo 3-1 Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

Kampala Junior Team (KJT) Park 5-5 Synergy

Kisenyi Futsal Club staged a remarkable come back to out-muscle Yeak Kabowa 4-3 on match day two of the 2021 Futsal Super League at the Old Kampala Sports Arena on Saturday, 8th May 2021.

Yeak Kabowa had the first bite on the curry with goals by Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi and Caros Kaddu as they led the opening stanza 3-1.

In a spirited display for the final 20 minutes, Kisenyi replied through Avemah Shafiq’s brace, Mohamed Abdirahim to supplement Ahmed Omar Abdifata’s other strike.

The game was officiated by Ismailah Mulindwa (first referee), Benon Kanamwanje (second referee) and Erias Kafeero (third referee).

The time keeper on the day was Dorcus Namukisa.

After a 4-all draw with Park on match day one, Kisenyi now has 4 points and is second on the Victoria Nile log.

In other results on the day, Aidenal SOSA suffered their second loss on the row, slipping 3-2 to Big Talent Soccer Academy.

Mengo out-smarted Kampala Junior Team (KJT) 3-1 and Park shared the spoils, 5 all with newcomers Synergy.

Match day three will be played on Saturday, 15th May 2021 with Kisenyi taking on Synergy during the final game that day.

Match Day 3 Fixtures (15th May 2021):

Big Talent Soccer Academy Vs Mengo – 9 AM

Yeak Kabowa Vs Park – 10 AM

Aidenal SOSA Vs KJT – 11 AM

Kisenyi Vs Synergy – 12 PM

Top scorers:

Faizal Wabyoona (Big Talent) – 6 Goals

Farouk Tumwesigye (Big Talent) – 5 Goals

Shafiq Avemah (Kisenyi) – 3 Goals

Billy Nkata (KJT) – 3 Goals

Roger Mugisha (Mengo) – 3 Goals

Abbas Junior (Park) – 3 Goals

Sam Kalyango (Park) – 3 Goals

Abdul Swaburu Mugenyi (Yeak Kabowa) – 3 Goals

Day 1 Results:

Albert Nile Group:

KJT 7-11 Big Talent

Big Talent Mengo 8-2 Aidenal SOSA

Victoria Nile Group: