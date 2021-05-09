Kobs Rugby Club have won the 2021 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League title to end a long five-year wait for league triumph.

And flawlessly, have they done it! The now thirteen-time league champions went unbeaten in all their nine matches, conceding only two tries in the flawless campaign.

Kobs needed only one point from their last match of the season to be crowned champions. This was against their closest challenger Pirates who needed nothing less of a bonus point victory in the crunch title decider played at Legends Rugby Club.

Tries from Alhajj Manano and Derrick Tukwasiibwe plus points off James Ijongat’s boot secured not only the point but also the win.

Kobs coach with title Credit: EDGAR BARON HAMALA / Kawowo Sports

When center referee Sauda Adiru blew the final whistle, it was a mixture of emotions for the players, officials and fans of Kobs Rugby Club. While the fans and some players leaped in jubilation, captain Brian Asaba was overwhelmed by tears of joy.

“It’s been a long season. We have come a long way. We have worked so hard. We have been disappointed in a couple of seasons but the moment has come. We have finally won. We have finally won.” Kobs captain Brian Asaba

The crowning moment was graced by Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja of the Buganda Kingdom who handed over the trophy to Asaba.

Previous league champions:

1990: Kobs

1991: Heathens

1992: Heathens

1993: Heathens

1994: Not held

1995: Kobs

1996: Impis

1997: Kobs

1998: Kobs

1999: Kobs

2000: Kobs

2001: Kobs

2002: Heathens

2003: Kobs

2004: Heathens

2005: Heathens

2006: Kobs

2007: Kobs

2008: Kobs

2009: Heathens

2010: Heathens

2011: Heathens

2012: Heathens

2013: Heathens

2014: Kobs

2015: Heathens

2016: Kobs

2017: Heathens

2018: Pirates

2019: Heathens

2020: Heathens

2021: Kobs

League titles: