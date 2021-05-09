It is the same old order and sequence for the next four years at the helm of Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA).

Long serving UBSA chairman Deo Mutabazi, alongside ‘partner- in-crime’ Anthony Tumwesigye returned unopposed as the two delegates to represent the beach soccer fraternity in the FUFA August House effective 2021 until 2025.

The development was confirmed during the election of the FUFA Special Interest Groups (SIG’s) category at FUFA House, Mengo on Saturday, 08 May 2021.

Mutabazi returned as the chairman of the Uganda Beach Soccer Association alongside another delegate, Tumwesigye.

For the next four years in office, Mutabazi has vowed to consolidate on the gains that beach soccer has registered over the years as well as tackle the challenges therein;

I thank all those who have entrusted us to progress unopposed to continue with the programmes of Uganda Beach Soccer Association. UBSA will work hand in hand with all the eight regional associations of FUFA for capacity, make the association stronger and united, promote team work that witnessed some enormous achievements as qualifying for the maiden AFCON beach soccer finals, the success story in Refereeing on the African continent and as candidates for FIFA Beach. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic challenges and facilities hitches, we want to engaged more private partnerships for infrastructural development, involve a marketing partner, spread the game across the country, keeping the team solid and rebranding UBSA to lure fresh partners on board. Deo Mutabazi,, Chairman Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA)

Meanwhile, the other elections for the special interest groups witnessed the election of Mansoor Kabugo and Roberts Kiwanuka as the delegates for Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA).

Kiwanuka tallied the most votes, 18 to Kabugo’s 17 and incumbent Farouk Kigongo (2).

Ronnie Kalema returned unopposed as the chairman of Uganda Football Referees Association (UFRA).

The other two UFRA delegates are; Brian Miiro Nsubuga and Rosebell Rwamuyamba.

Livingstone Kyambadde was retained as the chairman of the Uganda Football Coaches Association (UFCA) and Frank Video Anyau the other delegate.

Futsal Association Uganda (FAU) chairperson is Hamza Jjunju with Patrick Lugemwa the other delegate.

1978 Uganda Cranes legendary goalkeeper Paul Ssali is the chairman of the Uganda Football Players Association whilst former Uganda Cranes and Express stylish playmaker Fred Tamale is the other delegate.

Justus Mugisha returned as the Uganda Schools Football Association (USFA) chairman with 23 votes.

Miriam Makeba tallied 22 votes to take the second slot as Elsie Namagambe had only one vote to trail.

Uganda Women Football Association (UWFA) chairperson is Margaret Kubingi who scored 18 votes.

Owek. Florence Nkalubo Bagunywa is the second delegate after tallying 14 votes as Harriet Natabi trailed with just 9 votes.

Scovia Angeyango scored 15 votes to trounce Faridah Bulega (6 votes) to the delegate’s slot of FUFA Women Super League.

Justine Nambafu was unopposed in the FUFA Women Elite League.

Coming up next is the election of the FUFA Big League delegates who will join the 16 Uganda Premier League slots ahead of the 97th FUFA Elective Assembly in Mbale city.

Incumbent FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo has expressed the desire to serve for the third straight term in office.

Others are Hon. Allan Alizoious Ssewanyana (Katwe United FC Chairman) and Mujib Kasule (Proline FC director).

Nyamityobora’s Ali Ssekatawa and Onduparaka chairman Hon. Bernard Atiku are also rumoured to have been interested in the football body’s top seat.

FUFA Special Interest Groups Elections

Referees

Chairman: Ronnie Kalema (unopposed)

Ronnie Kalema (unopposed) Delegate: Brian Miiro Nsubuga (unopposed)

Brian Miiro Nsubuga (unopposed) Delegate: Rosebell Rwamuyamba (unopposed)

Coaches:

Chairman : Livingstone Kyambadde (unopposed)

: Livingstone Kyambadde (unopposed) Delegate: Frank Video Anyau (unopposed)

Beach Soccer:

Chairman: Deo Mutabazi (unopposed)

Deo Mutabazi (unopposed) Delegate: Anthony Tumwesigye (unopposed)

Futsal:

Chairman: Hamzah Jjunju (unopposed)

Hamzah Jjunju (unopposed) Delegate: Patrick Lugemwa (unopposed)

Players:

Chairman : Paul Ssali (unopposed)

: Paul Ssali (unopposed) Delegate: Fred Tamale (unopposed)

Schools:

Chairman: Justus Mugisha (23 Votes)

Justus Mugisha (23 Votes) Delegate: Miriam Makeba (22 Votes)

*Elsie Namagambe (1 Vote)

Youths

Chairman: Roberts Kiwanuka (18 Votes)

Roberts Kiwanuka (18 Votes) Delegate: Mansoor Kabugo (17 Votes)

*Farouk Kigongo (2 Votes)

Women:

Chairperson: Margaret Kubingi (18 Votes)

Margaret Kubingi (18 Votes) Delegate: Owek. Florence Nkalubo Bagunywa (14 Votes)

*Harriet Natabi (09 Votes)

FUFA Women Super League:

Delegate: Scovia Angeyango (15 Votes)

Scovia Angeyango (15 Votes) *Faridah Bulega (06 Votes)

FUFA Women Elite League: