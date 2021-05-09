Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 22)

Kitara 2-2 Busoga United

Busoga United BUL 1-1 Mbarara City (*Washed out after 59 minutes)

Mbarara City (*Washed out after 59 minutes) SC Villa 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Express 2-0 Police

Nathan Oloro scored with the last kick of the game as Kitara rallied from behind to hold Busoga United to a 2-all draw at the Masindi Municipal Stadium on match day 22 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

The game played under rainy conditions witnessed Busoga United twice take the lead but squandered the opportunity.

Isma Mugulusi gave Busoga United the lead on 25 minutes before diligent and experienced defender Musa Docca leveled matters on the half mark as the two clubs took the mandatory half time recess at one goal apiece.

Busoga United restored their lead through South Sudan’s international Ivan Wani three minutes off the hour mark.

There was a slight stoppage when the home fans reacted to a disallowed goal inside the final 20 minutes of the play but the situation calmed and play resumed.

Kitara was awarded a penalty in the 94th minute that Oloro converted to earn his home side a point.

This was Busoga United’s 7th draw of the campaign which takes them to 25 points off 22 matches as they remain on the fringes of relegation.

Kitara’s third stalemate of the season keeps them embedded in the relegation docket having collected only 9 points in as many games.

Meanwhile, Express out-witted visiting Police 2-0 at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium under wet weather conditions.

Erick Kenzo Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibwa scored a goal apiece in each half for the Red Eagles who are now on 46 points, same as Vipers.

Police missed the chance to pull back a goal when Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga foiled a penalty kick from Ben Ocen.

The BUL versus Mbarara City duel at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city was washed out at one-goal apiece in the 59th minute.

This match will be continued on Sunday morning after assessing the situation of the playing surface.

Sports Club Villa played to non-scoring draw with Soltilo Bright Stars at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo.

Team Line Ups:

Kitara XI: Ivan Akera (G.K), Rogers Lwebuga, Philip Sempiira, Patrick Mugume, Musa Docca, Yassin Mubiru, Patrick Kushmererwa, Kizito Zakayo, Nathan Oloro, Edison Agondeze, Daniel Patrick Okoyo

Subs: Emmanuel Opio (G.K), Ronald Kyamanywa, John Stuart Mwesigwa, Vincent Kasoki, Pius Mbidde, Charles Kyomuhendo, Isaac Tumusiime

Head coach: Anthony Ssekitto

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Franco Onen, George Kalyowa, Shafik Kakeeto, Douglas Muganga, Franco Balabala Magero, George Kasonko, Jeromy Kirya, Ivan Wani, Isma Mugulusi, Shaka Ssozi

Subs: Rogers Omedwa (G.K), Anthony Mayanja, Paul Ssekulima, Elvis Ngonde, Sharif Kimbowa, Musa Kavuma, Gerald Bagoole

Head coach: Abbey Kikomeko Bogere

Match Officials:

Referee: Asadu Ssemeere

Assistant Referee 1: Isa Masembe

Assistant Referee 2: Richard Mugerwa

Fourth official: Byaruhanga

Assessor: George Kabwimukya