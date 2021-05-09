Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 22)

SC Villa 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Express 2-0 Police

Police Kitara 2-2 Busoga United

Busoga United BUL 1-1 Mbarara City (*Washed out after 59 minutes)

Soltilo Bright Stars impressive run in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League continued with a point earned off traditional giants, Sports Club Villa at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo on Saturday, 8th May 2021.

The game was delayed by half an hour because of a heavy down pour before kick-off.

The match duration was reduced to 80 minutes as agreed upon by the center referee Rajab Bakasambe alongside the two team captains; Emmanuel Alex Wasswa (Sports Club Villa) and Joseph Janjali (Soltilo Bright Stars) prior to the start of the game.

L-R: Emmanuel Alex Waaswa, rRajab Bakasambe and Joseph Jjanjali prior to kick off at the Military Barracks stadium in Bombo

By the close of business for the 90 minutes, the scores remained goal-less as each side picked at least a point.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ goalkeeper Simon Tamale was named the pilsner man of the match, for an impressive display in the game.

This was the 7th draw of the season for Soltilo Bright Stars in 22 matches as they have now collected 34 points in 6th place.

Sports Club Villa’s misfortunes in the season continued with the 8th draw of the campaign as they are now on 32 points in 7th position on the 16 team log.

The Jogoos are now win-less in as many as six matches.

SC Villa and U-20 defender Garvin Kizito Mugweri clears the ball against Soltilo Bright Stars at Bombo (Credit: SC Villa Media)

Meanwhile, Express smiled 2-0 over Police at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Erick Kenzo Kambale and Godfrey Lwesibawa were on target for the Red Eagles in each half.

Police’s forward Ben Ocen missed a penalty, thanks to a great save by Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga.

Kitara and visiting Busoga United shared the spoils 2-all at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Musa Docca and a last minute gasp penalty from forward Nathan Oloro salvaged a point for the home side.

Uganda U-20 play-maker Isma Mugulusi and South Sudan’s international Ivan Wani had scored the goals for Busoga United.

The contest between BUL and Mbarara City was washed off after 59 minutes with either side at one goal apiece.

Jude Ssemugabi scored the opener for Mbarara City with Richard Wandyaka replying for BUL on the stroke of half time in Alex Isabirye’s first game since replacing Arthur Kyesimira.

The replay was played the following morning (Sunday, 9th May 2021).

SC Villa XI Vs Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: SC Villa Media)

Team Line Ups:

SC Villa XI: Meddie Kibirige (G.K), Joseph Nsubuga, Derrick Ndahiiro, Geofrey Wasswa, Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Amir Kakomo, Emmanuel Alex Wasswa (Captain), Nicholas Kabonge, Ronald Ssekiganda, Isaac Ogwang, Ronald Olaki

Subs: Saidi Keni (G.K), Fred Agandu, Derrick Ssekiranda, Muhammed Nsereko, Abdallah Salim, Faizo Kazibwe, Asuman Harishe

Head coach: Edward Kaziba

Assistant coach: Ibrahim Kirya

Soltilo Bright Stars XI: Simon Tamale (G.K), Andrew Kaggwa, Simon Ssemayange, Andrew Kyambadde, Warren Bbule, Derrick Kiggundu, Ibrahim Kasinde, Joseph Marvin Youngman, Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Joseph Janjali, Joseph Akanndwanaho

Subs: Shamulan K (G.K), Allan Katwe, Davis Ssekajja, Derrick Ngoobi, Emmanuel Loki, Augustine Kacancu, James Angu

Head coach: Baker Mbowa

Assistant coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa