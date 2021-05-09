Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 22): KCCA 1-2 Vipers

Vipers Sports Club displayed a spirited character and display during their 2-1 win on the road at KCCA at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Second half goals from Yunus Sentamu and Milton Karisa under two minutes of the second half lifted the Venoms on match day 22 of the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League.

Denis Iguma executed a cheeky back heel mid-way the second half to give the match a tense but worthy epic climax.

The opening stanza kicked off under slight rain drizzles that made the Lugogo astro turf moist.

Vipers had a positive start to the game when right back Paul Willa executed a free-kick but the defensive wall saved KCCA just after 5 minutes into the game.

Moments later, KCCA reacted when Julius Poloto met Herbery Achai’s at the back post but Sadat Anaku volleyed over from close range off the weaker right foot.

KCCA goalkeeper Charles Lukwago was well stationed to save a Richard Basangwa header on seven minutes before Karim Watambala shot out narrowly

On 25 minutes, Vipers captain Halid Lwaliwa survived a caution or even a direct send-off when his high flying boot landed onto the knee of Anaku.

Towards the opening half hour mark, KCCA defender Peter Magambo had a headed clearence off Karisa’s cross from the right.

Lwaliwa was eventually booked by referee William Oloya for a malicious foul on Achai.

The resultant free-kick by midfielder Gift Ali Abubakar was shot wide of goal after being rolled up by Iguma.

With 10 minutes to close business in the opening half, defender Livingstone Mulondo headed out a well chipped free-kick by Bobosi Byaruhanga.

On the stroke of half time Anaku got cautioned for protesting a referees’ call.

Vipers had the final chance of the first half when Byaruhanga slid in late to connect with Yunus Sentamu’s low ball across the KCCA goal area.2

KCCA started well and Vipers goalkeeper Fabian Mutombora was alert to react off the goal line to tame Hassan Musana’s well swung in free-kick.

Five minutes into the final half, the visitors took the lead when Sentamu shot off the left foot past Lukwago for the opener.

Karisa doubled the lead with a well timed volley off Aziz Kayondo’s cross from the left.

Mutombora pushed away another Musana curling free-kick on the hour mark.

KCCA called for three changes all at once; Bright Anukani was pushed on for Gift Ali; Moses Aliro Okabo replaced Hassan Jurua and Samson Andrew Kigozi was introduced for a silent Ashraf Mugume.

On the 64th minute mark, Byaruhanga had a decent free-kick but Karisa at the back post only connected with the knee as Lukwago easily collected the remains.

KCCA pulled back a goal through Denis Iguma’s back-heels following another back-heel by Achai that had come from Kigozi’s goal bound shot.

With 20 minutes to play; Vipers called for a double change. Ibrahim Orit and Disan Galiwango were introduced for Milton Karisa and Basangwa respectively.

Later, Congolese forward Ceaser Manzoki took over Sentamu’s place in the Venoms’ third change.

KCCA remained a dominant side as they sought for the equalizer.

Poloto executed a free-kick over the Vipers’ goal and Anukani blasted over from inside the goal area following an initial free-kick by Moses Aliro Okabo/

Mulondo was then called upon to head away every high ball that KCCA delivered into the Vipers territory. jumps highest to nod away KCCA’s long balls.

Achai, Iguma and Musana all attempted to shoot from distance but goalie Fabian Mutombora was equal to the task at hand.

With two minutes to play, KCCA introduced forward Juma Balinya for Poloto and at the same time, Karim Watambala was rested for Allan Kayiwa.

KCCA’s final chance fell to Anaku who incidentally failed to connect onto Achai’s long diagonal ball.

The final whistle by Oloya was greeted by relief by Vipers and agony for the home players, officials and fans.

Vipers defender Mulondo took home the best player of the match accolade that comes with Shs 100,000.

Vipers attained their 15th victory of the campaign which takes them to 49 points, one shy of the leaders, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

The two sides; Vipers and URA face off this coming Wednesday at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Team Line Ups:

KCCA XI: Charles Lukwago (G.K), Musa Ramathan, Peter Magambo, Hassan Jurua, Gift Ali Abubakar, Denis Iguma, Hassan Musana, Ashraf Mugume, Julius Poloto, Herbert Achai, Sadat Happy Anaku

Subs: Hassan Matovu (G.K), Kezironi Kizito, Samuel Kato, Kelvin Aliro, Juma Balinya, Samson Kigozi, Bright Anukani

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

Assistant coach: Badru Kaddu

Vipers XI: Fabian Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Livingstone Mulondo, Halid Lwaliwa (Captain), Musa Ssali, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Richard Basangwa, Yunus Sentamu

Subs: Bashir Ssekagya (G.K), Disan Galiwango, Rashid Toha, Allan Kayiwa, Ibrahim Orit, Ceaser Manzoki, Paul Mucureezi

Head coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Assistant Coach: Paul Kiwanuka

