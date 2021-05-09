Uganda Premier League 2020-21 (Match Day 22)

BUL 1-1 Mbarara City (*Restarted from 59th minute mark)

Mbarara City (*Restarted from 59th minute mark) SC Villa 0-0 Soltilo Bright Stars

Soltilo Bright Stars Express 2-0 Police

Police Kitara 2-2 Busoga United

The final 30 minutes for the continuation of the abandoned BUL versus Mbarara City clash at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Jinja city ended well on Sunday morning, albeit rainy conditions.

There was no clear cut winner with both sides failing to find the back of the net in the half hour of action.

BUL got the glittering opportunity to make the breakthrough but goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba was equal to the task at hand in the dying minutes of the game played without fans due to a sanction by FUFA for breach of COVID-19 regulations.

Ssekebba was a last minute change for Martin Elungat who incidentally got injured during warm up under unclear circumstances.

The home side made a change in the 73rd minute when Anwar Ntege, on loan from Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) was introduced for Musa Esenu.

Later, Thomas Kabbale was pushed on for Robert Mukogotya with 8 minutes left on the clock.

A day earlier, the match was aborted due to a flooded terrain because of heavy rains in Jinja city and the surrounding areas.

Jude Ssemugabi gave the Ankole Lions the lead on 20 minutes before Richard Wandyaka connected home off Mukogotya’s delivery for the equalizer on the stroke of half time.

Referee Deogracious Opio in consultation with the fourth official Ronald Madanda and the assessor called off the game because of too much water on the field of play.

Wandyaka was named pilsner man of the match.

A point shared per side makes the start of Alex Isabirye in his second tenure at the helm of BUL following the unfortunate sacking of Arthur Kyesmira.

Both BUL and Mbaraar City have collected 26 points apiece, ironically with the same goal difference (minus 7) but the Jinja based side has scored more goals; 27 to Ankole Lions’ 20.

Sunday’s other game is the epic clash between KCCA and Vipers at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo as the two sides play catch up to leaders, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Next Matches:

Both clubs have a day’s rest (Monday) before playing their next games away from home.

Mbarara City visits Soltilo Bright Stars on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium.

On the same day, BUL will be away at Kitara in Masindi, at the Municipal stadium.

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Abdul Kimera (G.K), Denis Okot Oola, Joshua Kigozi, Walter Ochora, Kenneth Semakula, Godfrey Akol, Richard Wandyaka, Simon Peter Oketch, Musa Esenu, Deogracious Ojok, Robert Mukogotya

Subs: Sanon Mulabi (G.K), Jimmy Kulaba, Charles Sempa, Aggrey Madoi, Anwar Ntege, Martin Aprem, Kabale

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekebba (G.K), John Adriko, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Steven Othieno, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Pisitis Barenge, Innocent Wafula, Jude Ssemugabi, Solomon Okwalinga, Henry Kitegenyi

Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Ronald Otti, Bashir Mutanda, Swalik Bebe Ssegujja, Ivan Eyam, Raymond Derrick Onyai