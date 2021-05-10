AFCON Beach Soccer 2021 Finals: 23 -29 May, 2021 | Saly, Senegal

The Uganda National Beach Soccer team (Sand Cranes) embarked on residential training in preparation for the AFCON 2021 beach soccer finals in Saly, Senegal (23rd – 29th May).

On Sunday, 9th May 2021, a team of 18 players and 5 officials entered camp at the FUFA Technical Centre in Njeru.

There was a single session in the evening under the keen watchful eyes of head coach Salim Muwonge, assistant Bashir Mutyaba and the rest of the technical team.

Emphasis in these early stages is on player fitness and endurance as stressed by the coach.

Our emphasis on the first session was player fitness and endurance since many players haven’t been active since the league ended. Therefore we have to bring back their bodies to the required fitness levels before we set off for Senegal. Salim Jamal Muwonge, Uganda Sand Cranes head coach

Baker Lukooya jumps to execute an acrobatic volley during the opening session on Sunday (Credit: FUFA Media)

Right Attitude:

Muwonge hailed the mentality and attitude of the players as the training will be intensified with double sessions per day.

More training sessions will be held as the final squad of 12 players will be named the finals where Uganda is pooled alongside rivals Tanzania, DR Congo and hosts Senegal.

The Uganda delegation departs for Senegal on the 18th May 2021 prior to the final tournament from 23 to 29 May 2021, in the city of Saly.

This is the first appearance for Uganda at the AFCON beach soccer championships.

Muwonge is head coach, Bashir Mutyaba (assistant coach), Ivan Kulika (team doctor), Tonny Ssebagala (team manager), and Julius Bazzeketta as the media officer.

Provisional team:

Goalkeepers: Meddie Kibirige (St Lawrence University), Samson Kirya (Buganda Royal), Nasser Lwamunda (Kiringente), Ronald Mutebi (St Lawrence University)



Defenders: Paul Lule (Buganda Royal, Davis Kasujja (MUBS), Douglas Muganga (MUBS), Rica Byaruhanga (St Lawrence University), Jonathan Kikonyogo (St Lawrence University), Suleiman Ochero (St. Lawrence University)

Forwards: Ismail Kawawulo (MUBS), Baker Lukooya (St Lawrence University), Emmanuel Wasswa (St Lawrence University), Swalley Ssimbwa (St. Lawrence University), Ambrose Kigozi (Buganda Royal), Ronald Magwali (Buganda Royal)

Officials: