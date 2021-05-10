Tuesday May 11, 2021

Ababet Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

Onduparaka and SC Villa face off for the third time in a week with either seeking to end a long winless run.

The Caterpillars have won none in their past five league outings and have only managed two wins in 10 and same number in 12 games in all competitions.

On the other hand, Villa are winless in six successive league games since beating MYDA 2-1 on April 1.

The Jogoos’ only win in the past eight games came against Ondu in the Stanbic Uganda Cup at the Green Light ten days ago but were held to a goalless stalemate in Bombo.

The hosts’ poor form has seen them drop to 13th on the log with 24 points and just four above the drop zone.

Villa will hope to build on their decent record against Joseph Mutyaba’s side as they have won six in the past nine meetings losing the others in the league.

Edward Kaziba’s side have won the previous three league meetings and have also won twice at Green Light.