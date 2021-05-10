Pilsner Uganda Premier League April 2021 Awards:

Player: Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte Junior (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte Junior (Soltilo Bright Stars) Coach: Baker Mbowa (Soltilo Bright Stars)

Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club had a clean sweep of the Pilsner Uganda Premier League monthly accolades for April 2021.

The club whose majority shareholder is Japanese football legend Keisuke Honda took home the best player and coach awards.

Left footed lethal forward Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo Junior was named the outstanding player in the month as his coach, Baker Mbowa won the coach category.

The two personalities each got a beautiful plaque and Shs 1,000,000 in prize money.

Coach and Player accolades for the month of April 2021

Ssekamatte beat Police’s Ben Ocen to the accolade after tallying 71% online votes to Ocen’s 29%.

Mbowa scored 79% coming ahead of Vipers’ Fred Kajoba Kisitu (29%).

The hand-over ceremony was conducted on a rainy Monday, May 10, 2021 at the Kati-Kati Restaurant in Kampala, witnessed by the Uganda Premier League manager Paul Kabaikaramu as well as head of marketing and communications Roy Gordon Mundeyi.

Soltilo Bright Stars won five of the six Uganda Premier League matches played in April 2021.

The feat witnessed their change in fortunes as they improved on the log standings and now they are 6th with 34 points and knocking to break into the top five.

L-R: Paul Kabaikaramu, Mathias Mugwanya, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo and Gordon Roy Mundeyi at Kati Kati Restaurant in Kampala

Kitara 1-3 Soltilo Bright Stars beat newcomers Kitara 3-1 on 2nd April 2021, triumphed over Wakiso Giants 3-2 on 14th April, humbled another league debutant Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) 3-0 on 17th April.

They also smiled past Express 2-1 on 20th April, drew goal-less with Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and overcame Kampala Capital City (KCCA) at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo on 29th April 2021.

Ssekamatte as a person, normally deployed as a lone striker was phenomenal, scoring 7 goals.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte shows up the placard for the Pilsner player of the month (April)

The former Kira Young and KCCA forward who had a brief spell in Zambia was present to pick his accolade accompanied by the club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mathias Mugwanya.

It is humbling to win such an award. I thank the media, organizers, sponsors, my teammates, coaches, our dear fans. Soltilo Bright Stars management and our partners for the support. This award motivates me to work harder as I accomplish the personal target of scoring 15 league goals this season and also helping my team perform well. Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, Soltilo Bright Stars forward

This is double achievement for Ssekamatte who was also week recognized with a plaque and cash as the outstanding footballer in the ForteBet Monthly Awards (April’s best) at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo.

Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte addresses the media at Kati Kati after picking his accolade

Club CEO Mugwanya received coach Mbowa’s accolade on his behalf.

Mugwanya lauded the club’s good performance to the affluent organization right from the club first management, the technical department down to the players.

“We have been well organized right from the top management to our technical and playing staff. We have a target of finishing in the top five and the teamwork at play is to see that we accomplish that goal” Mugwanya noted.

Mathias Mugwanya, Soltilo Bright Stars Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Kabaikaramu gave a key note address on the status of the league with notable adjustments to be effected since Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced the extension of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers from June to August 2021.

“We shall have fixture adjustment as the matches may be brought forward for an early climax and crowning after CAF removed the FIFA World Cup qualifiers from June to a future date” Kabaikaramu disclosed.

Uganda Premier League manager Paul Kabaiaramu

The next awards will be held in June 2021 to reward May’s best.

Soltilo Bright Stars’ Results in April 2021: