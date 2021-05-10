

The return of WRC Safari Rally Kenya continues to receives more hype with another sponsorship boost from Toyota Kenya towards the success of the highly anticipated event.

Safari Rally Kenya is scheduled for June 24-27 ending its absence of close to two decades from the world championship status.

Sports Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed with Toyota Kenya managing director Arvinder Singh Reel, Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi (R) and Sports permanent secretary Joe Okudo (L)

“First we would like to take the opportunity to thank the government and everyone who has worked tirelessly to ensure WRC Safari Rally return after the 19 years of absence,” said Toyota Kenya managing director, Arvinder Singh Reel.

“Rallying is a sport we all know is deep at the heart of Kenya’s national heritage, and the return of the event couldn’t be more welcome and it’s a perfect example of an inspiration that we all need to excel event at the toughest of the circumstances.

Toyota Kenya has committed Kshs 30m million (approximately US $280000) towards the World Rally Championship return.

Toyota Kenya is the official transport partner for @wrcsafarirally following a Ksh 30 million boost towards this year's event. @moscakenya CS @AMB_A_Mohammed officiated the event flanked by PS @JoeOkudo our CEO @pkmuriithi &Toyota Kenya MD Arvinder Reel. #WRCSafariRally pic.twitter.com/fHxZuLtRcU — Safari Rally Kenya (@wrcsafarirally) May 10, 2021

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed Amina received the dummy cheque alongside Kenya’s Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo and WRC CEO Phineas Kimathi.

Toyota Kenya managing director Arvinder Singh Reel handing over the dummy cheque to Sports cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed and Safari rally CEO Phineas Kimathi.

Toyota will also provide two Toyota Hilux vehicles for route opening.

A replica Toyota Yaris WRC that will feature during the June event was also unveiled.

Toyota has a rich history at Safari Rally with the car having recorded eight wins.

The Toyota Hilux that will be used as route openers

KMSF president and CEO of WRC Safari Rally project Phineas Kimathi has assured rally fans across the world of a class event.

“When we started talking about returning of WRC in Africa, it looked like a far-fetched dream but as the days near the 24th of June. It looks far a reality like a dream.

“I want to assure Toyota Kenya that the partnership we are cementing today, is a partnership with a team of a highly dedicated people and committed to make Kenya and Africa proud. We are going to make it happen,” said Kimathi.