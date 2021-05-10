The Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 tournament quarter final draw will be executed at the headquarters of Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) in Mengo, Kampala on Tuesday, 11th May at 10 am.

This development was confirmed by the FUFA communications director Ahmed Hussein Marsha.

“We shall have the Stanbic Uganda Cup draw for the quarter finals on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 starting at 10 am, to be held at FUFA House” Hussein confirmed.

Former Uganda Cup winner Charles Ogwang (UEB) and Sharif Ssamanya (former Nile FC captain) will grace these draws.

Ogwang won the cup in 2006, the same year Ssamanya was on the losing side at Nile in the final.

Seven clubs have already confirmed their slots in the last eight stage.

2019 cup winners Proline, Vipers, Express, Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA),Police and Wakiso Giants are all through.

The eighth slot is still up for grabs between Jinja based BUL and Kigezi Home Boyz.

BUL won the first leg 2-1 played at the Kyabazinga stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city.

Richard Wandyaka and Musa “Royalty” Esenu netted the goals for BUL whilst Denis Lubowa pulled off the consolation for Kigezi Home Boyz.

Action between BUL and Kigezi Home Boyz during the first leg at the Kyabazinga Stadium – Bugembe in Jinja. BUL has the advantage after a 2-1 win

The return leg will be played on 17th May 2021 at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Stanbic Bank is the main sponsor of this annual tournament, joined by paints gurus; Kansai Plascon.

State owned broadcaster UBC TV and the sister channel, Star Television came on board to televise at least a match per match day.

The FUFA Executive committee confirmed that the Kitara region will host this year’s Uganda Cup final match at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

