Three Uganda National Women Football Teams have learnt their opponents for the next engagements after the draws held by CAF on Monday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Uganda U17 National Team and the Senior Women’s National Football team (Crested Cranes) will face Ethiopia while the U20 National Team will take on Kenya.

The U17 Team was on the brink of qualifying for the 2021 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup but the tournament was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Ugandan players celebrating Fauzia Najjemba’s goal against Tanzania (Photo by Stephen L Mayamba)

The team had overcome Ethiopia and Tanzania in the first qualifying rounds and had to face Cameroon at the last hurdle but the Qualifiers were stopped.

The winner on aggregate between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Nigeria at the last qualifying phase.

Uganda U-17 player Margret Kunihira dribbles past an Ethiopian player.

The U20 team will also seek to make a good account of themselves in the 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers as they take on neighbours Kenya. They had a false outing last year, falling to Tanzania at the first stage.

The Crested Cranes on the other hand will take on Ethiopia in the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations. The two teams faced off in the last qualifiers with Ethiopia advancing 4-3 on aggregate.

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia on aggregate will take on either Kenya and South Sudan in the final qualifying round.

Lillian Mutuuzo in action for Uganda against Ethiopia

Fixtures

Uganda U17 vs Ethiopia U17 – 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

First Leg – 3 rd -5 th March 2022

-5 March 2022 Second Leg – 17th -19th March 2022

Kenya U20 vs Uganda U20 – 2022 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

First Leg – 23 rd – 25 th September 2021

– 25 September 2021 Second Leg – 7th -9th October 2021

Uganda vs Ethiopia – 2022 Total Africa Women Cup Qualifiers